Travel South This Winter To New Mexico & West Texas

Southern New Mexico offers pleasant weather during the fall and winter months, making it an attractive destination for many snowbirds. In the small town of Anthony, NM, visitors can find a comfortable RV park and a nearby golf course.

El Paso West RV Park offers 97 sites, 66 pull-throughs and 31 back ins. Though its name would suggest a Texas location, El Paso West RV Park is actually located in Anthony, NM, roughly 20 miles south of Las Cruces, NM and 20 miles north of El Paso, Texas.

Park amenities include full hook-ups, 20/30/50 amp electrical, restrooms and showers, free WiFi, 10 channels of free cable TV, laundry facilities, picnic tables, and a dog run.

Less than a mile from El Paso West RV Park is Dos Lagos Golf Course, billed as the affordable fun place to play golf. How can you not like a golf course that’s located on Duffer Lane? Nestled up to the Franklin Mountains, The Dos, as it is affectionately called, is an 18-hole, par 71 course that stretches to 6,335 yards from the tips.

Opened in 1960, The Dos is a local favorite and is also open to the public. The friendly atmosphere at Dos Lagos Golf Course extends to the restaurant as well.

The popular full-service restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the week, and 7-2 on weekends, serving up mouthwatering burgers and some of the finest Mexican dishes in the area. There is also a full practice facility and two resident full-time PGA professionals on staff should you need a lesson.

There are lots of things to see and do in the greater Las Cruces-El Paso area, and one interesting option is the National Border Patrol Museum. This is the only one of its kind in the United States.

The private, not-for-profit museum exhibits cover the history of the U. S. Border patrol from its beginning in the old West, to Prohibition and WWII, right up to current operations.

The museum includes displays of weapons, paintings, documents, equipment, photos, artifacts, and “hands-on” vehicles such as the Jeep, Helicopter, Scarab boat, snowmobile, and ATV. Guided tours may be booked in advance.

For more about the area, check out visitelpaso.com or www.lascrucescvb.org. You can also learn more about El Paso West RV Park on RV Park Reviews.

