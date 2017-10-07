Why You Need To Experience Topgolf

0 SHARES 23 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

For nearly a decade, Topgolf venues have been entertaining guests, which include golfers and non-golfers alike. The ultimate social outing, Topgolf venues feature dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort.

Through the premium experience of play, food, and music, Topgolf inspires people of all ages and skill levels to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay.

With 34 Topgolf venues throughout the U.S. and several countries, here are some of the like-features that guests can expect when visiting:

• 105,000 square-foot venue

• Four levels

• 108 hitting bays

• Five bars/lounges

• Two pools

• LED-illuminated day beds, cabanas and lounge chairs

• 3,000 guest capacity

• 300 video screens

• Luxury suites and private event spaces

Topgolf has been so successful that the PGA of America recently partnered with the company. The PGA of America’s CEO Pete Bevacqua said,

“Topgolf’s fun and entertaining concept is rapidly attracting a new generation of non-traditional players to the game, and we’re proud that PGA professionals are instrumental in this growth.”

It was also announced that PGA Career Services will promote Topgolf job opportunities to golf industry professionals nationwide. Available positions will include Director of Operations, Director of Instruction, Lead Instructor, Operations Manager, Food & Beverage Manager, and more.

Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson shared that Topgolf hires approximately 500 associates at each venue it opens, including up to three professional golf instructors.

“Topgolf is thrilled to align with the PGA of America,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson. “This partnership represents Topgolf’s continued commitment to growing the game by helping our guests improve their abilities, while also introducing them to PGA of America events through fun, engaging in-venue experiences.”

To locate a Topgolf venue, visit TopGolf.com.