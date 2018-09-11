This Must-See Waterfall Is Less Than A Mile Hike

0 SHARES 34 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

In the last installment, we explored Pine Creek Falls while base camped at Pine Creek Campground in the Gallatin National Forest. If you enjoy visiting waterfalls during your RV travels like me and my wife, be sure to also visit Woodbine Falls while exploring the Gallatin National Forest.

Considered one of the ten best waterfalls in Montana, Woodbine Falls is sure to become a family favorite for everyone in the RV. The relatively short hike (less than a mile) and modest elevation gain (about 300 feet) is suitable for RVers of all ages.

Your dog is also welcome to join in the fun, provided that they are on a leash. Another bonus is the falls are at a fairly low elevation (for Montana), so it is free of snow early in the year until late fall. Conveniently for RVers, the trail starts at the Woodbine Campground.

For those arriving without an RV, there is designated trailhead parking. Not far into your hike, you will cross Woodbine Creek via a rustic but sturdy footbridge. Be sure to stop and pose for a photo at this scenic location.

From the bridge, the trail gains elevation towards the falls. About halfway up the trail, be on the lookout for an area where the creek branches into four separate channels of smaller cascades below you.

The trail ends on a rock outcrop where native rock has been cemented in place to form a barrier, allowing you to safely view the falls while keeping you from falling into the abyss below.

Better views can be obtained by scrambling up the hill above the designated overlook, just make sure the scramble is within your physical abilities and be aware there are no railings in place for your protection.

How to get there



From the intersection of Highway 212 and MT-78 in Red Lodge, head northwest on MT-78 approximately 30 miles.

Turn left (west) onto paved MT-419, passing through the town of Fishtail. Drive through Nye and past the Stillwater Mine for 28.7 miles, turning left into the campground at N45° 21.324 W109° 54.006

If you will not be camping, follow the signs to the trailhead parking at N45° 21.161 W109°53.675

The trail departs from the north side of the trailhead parking. Click here for more information on Woodbine Campground.

In the next installment, we will look at other places to camp and explore while in the vicinity of Nye, Montana. Camping and exploring in the beautiful wilds of Montana, just another adventure in RVing!

