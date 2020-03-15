Reduce Risk of getting COVID-19 – Go Remote & Enjoy Nature
With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the allure and excitement of big city life is giving way to fear and uncertainty. For all the great things that city life offers, isolation […]
In the last two entries, we shared how to determine the conditions of back roads leading to boondocking campsites using both satellite and street view. In this entry, we will […]
RVing with oxygen isn’t as scary as you might think. Check out what other RVers who use supplemental oxygen have to say about carrying oxygen on the road.
Bats are one of the most misunderstood mammals. They are the only mammals capable of true flight and are more maneuverable than birds. Bats are a very beneficial group of […]
Sponsored by Recreation.gov Pursuing outdoor adventures and recreation usually involves camping and RVing. For the outdoor enthusiast, camping is often secondary to great outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, boating, […]
About 40 miles south of Colorado Springs sits the sun-drenched city of Pueblo in the heart of Colorado. Nestled on the banks of the Arkansas River, Pueblo offers a delightful […]
One of our readers recently asked, “Please write about RV campgrounds that have sites in a non-smoking section of the campground, for those of us who are allergic to or […]
In our last post, we shared how to utilize Google Earth satellite view to analyze the conditions of back roads leading to boondocking campsites on public property. By learning how […]
Stimulating creativity in kids is not a bad idea, but doing so with colorful packages of outdoor chalk in an RV park or campground has more downsides than we may […]
With mild temperatures in the mid-60s and mid-70s, San Diego makes a great destination all year long. A great home base while exploring the area is La Pacifica RV Park, […]
Sponsored by Motor Home Specialist Shopping for a motorhome or towable RV should be an exciting time. Finding that perfect home on wheels to live in or simply spend weekends […]