You Won’t Believe These Luxurious New Motorhomes

The latest motorhomes are here at Motor Home Specialist with lots of impressive new features. These top of the line coaches aren’t only big enough for the whole family but they come with residential appliances, high-end entertainment options and more. We got a look inside these luxurious new rigs and couldn’t believe everything they offer.

1. 2018 Foretravel Realm FS6

The Realm FS6 by Foretravel Motor Coach is luxury motorhome living at its finest. It’s the only coach in the industry built on a Spartan K3-GT chassis and is offered in six villa floor plans. All measure about 45 feet long and have four slideouts.

Their LV1 is pictured here with a bath and a half and tons of high-end features. The wide open living area is made comfortable with an L-shaped extendable sofa and a mid-ship LED television.

The spacious kitchen has an induction cooktop, microwave oven, dishwasher, and stainless steel residential fridge.

It’s also beautifully designed with natural quartz countertops and glossy wooden cabinetry to hold all of your cookware and pantry items. The floor is made with designer tiles and the ceiling is equipped with LED lighting.

The motorhome also comes with a stacked washer and dryer as well as a built-in vacuum. For the 2018 model, they upgraded the decor—including tile, sinks, and faucets—installed new Viking appliances, and added various details like a new iPad Launch system, and heated and cooled pilot and co-pilot seats.

The Realm FS6 has a deluxe master bedroom with a king bed and power lift LED television. Its huge master bathroom includes a large 60 x 31-inch custom tile shower, dual sink basins, a pull-out medicine cabinet, private lavatory, and a large closet for clothes and linens.

The large glass-door shower is designed with spa-like features such as massaging air-jets and VibrAcoustic Sound Waves. You can adjust the jets to massage specific areas like your back or feet, and the intensity can be changed between 18 levels.

Six hidden speakers are built in to emit sound waves into the water. You can choose one of the relaxing compositions already built-in, set up your own playlist of your favorite songs, or just listen to the latest news and podcasts.

The Realm FS6 has all of the bells and whistles imaginable: an electric fireplace, tire pressure sensors, backup camera, GPS, and a power awning, to name a few. Both the interior and exterior are also available in a variety of decors and colors.

The luxury diesel motorhome is offered exclusively through Motor Home Specialist for $699,999. You can see more photos and all of the details on their website.

2. 2018 Thor Motor Coach Tuscany

The new 2018 Tuscany from Thor Motor Coach looks and feels more like an upscale loft on wheels than an RV and is very spacious at 44 feet in length with three slides. It has an open living area with theater seats and sofas, along with a retractable 55″ LED smart TV and an electric fireplace.

New features for the 2018 model include a keyless entry system, 2,800-watt inverter with 6 house batteries, roof-mounted awnings, a Winegard Connect 4G/WiFi system, solar charging with a Bluetooth controller, and revised furniture styling.

The Tuscany also comes with another 40″ LED television in the living area, 32″ TV in the cockpit overhead, a 32″ TV in the bedroom, and an exterior 40″ HDTV TV and sound bar with Bluetooth.

The motorhome has a gorgeous modern kitchen with a stainless steel residential fridge, electric induction cooktop, and a dishwasher. There’s also a convection microwave, large double bowl sink, several cabinets and drawers, and a stylish backsplash.

Further back, the Tuscany’s bedroom has a cozy king-size Denver Mattress. The sleeping space also features USB charging ports built into the nightstands and a ceiling fan.

It’s only steps from the bathroom with a residential-size tile shower, teak shower seat, decorative backsplash, and glass door. A porcelain toilet and 12-volt attic fan are included in the bathroom as well, and there’s plenty of cabinet space for towels and other essentials.

The 2018 Tuscany is $330,225 from Motor Home Specialist. You can get the full tour from The World’s RV Show on their Youtube channel. For more information, visit their website.

3. 2017 Prevost

You won’t find another luxury coach on the market like the new 2017 Prevost. At 45-feet-long, this bus has four slides and a custom interior with glossy cabinetry, granite flooring, suede ceilings, accent lighting, and beautifully stained glass doors. The wide open floor plan includes a lounging area, kitchen, bath and a half, and a master bedroom.

In the elegant lounging space, you can relax on a long leather sofa directly across from a LCD television, sound bar, and electric fireplace. The coach also has a touchscreen control pad that allows you to adjust the awning, blinds, temperature, or monitor your tank and battery levels.

The kitchen comes furnished with residential Viking appliances including a fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. If you need more room while you’re cooking, the motorhome also has a useful counter extension that slides out for more space (pictured below). The large sink and induction cooktop both have their own solid counter cover as well.

Down the hall, the Prevost has a half bath on one side and a stacked washer/dryer on the other. The master suite is just further back with a king bed and plenty of room to walk around on both sides. The cozy mattress faces a flatscreen TV with its own sound bar and DVD player.

The rear bathroom is only steps from the bedroom with a stylish, spacious design. It includes a toilet, cabinet space, and a custom neo-angled shower with a clear glass door and tiled walls.

The 2017 Prevost by Outlaw Coach is $1,250,000 from Motor Home Specialist. See more photos and details on their website.

4. 2018 American Eagle by American Coach

The new 2018 American Eagle from American Coach is luxurious inside and out. This diesel pusher is about 44 feet 11 inches in length with three slideouts and a sleek modern interior featuring laminated foil cabinetry, LED lighting, and heated tile flooring.

The kitchen comes with an electric induction cooktop, residential fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. It also has a stainless steel sink with a decorative tile backsplash, pull-out pantry, and a dinette with a slide-out extension.

In the lounging area, the coach features a huge 48″ LCD television with a Sony home theater system and a Blu-Ray DVD player with WiFi. An iPad controller is also built-in to control the lights, blinds, and A/V. There’s a half-bath just down the hall with a porcelain vacuum flush toilet.

A large king bed and 32″ LCD Sony television are the main highlights in the master bedroom. It also has lots of storage between its cedar-lined wardrobe, shoe storage, hidden safe for valuables, and hardwood cabinets over the bed. The bedroom also features night stands at each side and several USB outlets.

The full bathroom is in the back of the motorhome with a residential walk-in shower. The shower features a teak floor, rain showerhead, clear glass door, decorative tile walls, and a skylight.

The exterior has several compartments for storage and an outdoor LCD television. In addition, the RV’s equipped with a stacked washer/dryer and three high-efficiency roof-mounted air conditioning units.

The new 2018 American Eagle is $479,999 from Motor Home Specialist. You can see more details and photos on their website.

5. 2018 Sportscoach 409BG

The new 2018 Sportscoach diesel pusher has all the space you need and then some. It measures 41 feet in length and features three slideouts, a large living area, bunk beds, and a king-size bed.

The exterior has loads of storage room, a power patio awning, rear-view camera, and side cameras. It additionally comes with an outdoor entertainment center including a 40″ TV and a DVD player.

The roomy kitchen has a residential-size fridge, convection microwave, two-burner induction cooktop, large stainless steel sink, and gorgeous tile kitchen backsplash.

In the living room, the faux leather sofa bed sits across from a 48″ TV and electric fireplace. The coach is also equipped with a home theater, subwoofer, and a large 10.1″ touchscreen AM/FM radio with a CD player and Bluetooth.

Towards the back, the Sportscoach has two bunk beds for the kids or guests. These beds also come with their own 13″ TV and DVD player.

The master bedroom houses a 72 x 80 king size bed across from a 32″ LED television. The Serta mattress is set up against a residential-style headboard and comes with a bedspread and pillows.

The Sportscoach features a large bathroom with a porcelain toilet, shower with a glass door and skylight, and a sink with a tile backsplash. It also has a couple of large wooden cabinets and a medicine cabinet for storage.

The new 2018 Sportscoach is $192,999 from Motor Home Specialist. To see more photos and details, visit The World’s RV Show online.

6. 2018 Entegra Coach Anthem

Another high-end diesel pusher is the 2018 Entegra Coach Anthem. This 43-foot-long motorhome has four slideouts and a spacious floorplan including a king-size mattress and a bath and a half.

Entegra Coach added several useful features to this year’s model. This includes an exterior entertainment center, Hadley air leveling system, rear and side digital cameras, and a SoundTouch 300 sound system. It also has a new blind spot monitoring system and USB outlets.

The kitchen’s designed with dimmable LED-lit countertops and residential-size appliances including a Whirlpool fridge. In addition, the kitchen comes with a dishwasher, induction cooktop, stainless steel sink, and a microwave, along with several cabinets and drawers. A huge 48″ Samsung television is in the living area just above an LED 1,400-watt electric fireplace.

The Anthem’s stylish bathroom has a clear glass shower door, porcelain-tiled shower walls with a skylight, and a porcelain toilet. There’s also a large medicine cabinet, LED-lit countertops with a sink, cabinets, and a power vent.

A plush king mattress is in the master bedroom across from a 32-inch LED HDTV and Samsung Soundbar System. There’s more than enough storage for clothes in the large cedar-lined wardrobe with automatic lights.

The new 2018 Entegra Coach Anthem is $319,999 from Motor Home Specialist. You can check out more photos and details here.

The World’s RV Show keeps the same show prices, photos, and videos of the latest motorhomes on their website year-round. You can browse their entire selection online at TheWorldsRVShow.com.

