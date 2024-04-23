Beat the Heat at Fireside RV Resort in Louisiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RVing in the southern states can be a lot of fun. But the weather can easily turn hot and muggy during your travels. Fortunately, one of the top parks for RV camping in Louisiana is here to help. Fireside RV Resort prides itself on providing well-shaded outdoor fun.

This summer looks to be a hot one, so you need a place that has plenty of cool, refreshing activities to enjoy. Although fire is part of the name, the resort owners strive to create comfortable conditions all year long. It’s a well-rated destination with plenty of outdoor activities and modern amenities.

If you’re traveling through The Pelican State, you’ll have plenty of options for Louisiana RV camping. But why not stay in one of the top-rated parks in the state? Fireside RV Resort has won the hearts of guests and critics alike, so let’s take a closer look at why it has so many fans. Maybe it will become a new favorite for you as well!

Fireside RV Resort Overview

Fireside RV Resort is located at 42053 Hwy 445 in Ponchatoula. It’s located between Baton Rogue and Slidell, but you’ll need to make a bit of a drive to reach these destinations. Closer towns include Ponchatoula, Covington, and Hammond.

This resort is fairly large, with a grand total of 162 sites. All of these sites include full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity, so you don’t need to worry about boondocking here. Paved roads run throughout the park, and the sites are also coated in gravel. There’s also a mix of parking styles, such as pull-through and back-in sites. The maximum site length is about 65 feet.

Thanks to the warm weather in Louisiana, this park is open all year long. However, it does have different pricing depending on the season. The summer season spans from April to October, while the winter season covers the months between November and March. The winter rates are a bit cheaper, which makes this a prime destination for snowbirds.

Weekend nightly rates are as follows (winter first, summer second):

Standard RV Site: $63–$73

$63–$73 Premium RV Site: $73–$83

$73–$83 Double RV Site: $126–$146

$126–$146 Triple RV Site: $189–$219

$189–$219 Cabin Rental: $135–$165

As you can see, cabins are included on the list. There are 10 rentals to choose from, and all of them are modern, comfortable, and fully furnished. They come with kitchens, beds, and all the necessary tools and appliances.

If you live in the area and just want to visit the park for an afternoon, take advantage of the $20 daily Fun Pass! This grants you access to all the campground amenities, even if you don’t have an RV.

To book a day pass or an RV site, visit the resort website at firesidervresort.com

Amenities at Fireside RV Resort

It might sound odd for an RV park to invite outside guests to enjoy day-use access. But it makes sense when you look at the fantastic amenities that are provided to visitors!

Temperature regulation is one of the key highlights of this park. Whether you stay in your RV or spend time outside, you can easily overheat when you set up camp in a sunny area. Louisiana RV camping often means hot, humid weather, so you need a way to escape from these conditions.

The owners of Fireside RV Resort planned for this situation and are here to help. That’s why the park is surrounded by tall, mature trees. These offer a protective canopy, so you’ll never feel too warm. In addition, the conditions here are often 15 degrees cooler than in unshaded areas.

But shade isn’t the only attraction there is to offer. If you need to take a refreshing swim, splash into the park’s lazy river! This is open during the summer season (April–October), and it’s a gorgeous feature of the park.

The river has an offshoot pool, complete with a swim-up bar for adults to enjoy. The central island has a small pool as well, so you can get away from the current if you want to. The pool and surrounding lounge area are modern, well-landscaped, and absolutely beautiful. It’s fun for the whole family!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the amenities at this park. There are stellar bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities, so you can stay clean and refreshed at all times. The lazy river is always a fun activity, but you can also spend time at the playground, horseshoe pit, and fishing pond.

There’s also a dog park for your pets to enjoy, so there’s plenty of room for them to work out their energy. Finally, you can easily travel around the resort in a rented golf cart! Travel back and forth in minutes and save your legs for other adventures during the day.

Nearby Activities/Attractions Wile RV Camping in Louisiana

Ponchatoula may not be the largest city in Louisiana, but it still has plenty to offer. When you want to venture away from the Fireside RV Resort, you’ll find lots of ways to spend your time.

For starters, you can enjoy all kinds of water activities both inside and outside the park. There are lots of opportunities for fishing, kayaking, boating, swimming, or just walking along scenic waterfronts. You can even sign up for gator tours if you want to see the local wildlife up close.

There are also some interesting local destinations to explore. Check out Mrs. Heather’s Farm, wander around the Ponchatoula Country Market, or spend a day at the Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center. There’s even an annual Strawberry Festival in mid-April.

If you’re in the mood for southern cooking, you’re in luck! Louisiana has some of the best food in the country, and you can find a nice mix of options when you stay in this area. Some of the best restaurants in the area include:

Even though the town may be on the smaller side, it’s a great spot for foodies. Visit these restaurants, and maybe you’ll discover a new favorite.

Resort Reviews

Finally, let’s cover some reviews for RV camping in Louisiana at Fireside RV Resort. No matter how you slice it, this is one of the top-rated parks in the state.

Users of RV LIFE Campgrounds have given it an overall score of 8.6/10. The feedback overwhelmingly falls into the “Good” and “Excellent” range, and it’s easy to see why. Visitors mentioned that they appreciated the site sizes, the stellar drainage, and the family-friendly amenities.

If you want to read more guest reviews for the Fireside RV Resort, visit the park page on RV LIFE Campgrounds.

