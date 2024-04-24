Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

You’re on the road, either traveling full-time, or taking frequent weekend trips and seasonal vacations. Maybe you are like us, and are forever in search of 80-degree temperatures. With those warm, sunny temperatures of spring and summer outside, there arises a need to maintain a level of cool and comfortable inside your rig.

How Do I Maintain My RV Air Conditioner?

So, how do you handle simple RV air conditioning maintenance? How often should you change the filters, or check for rooftop debris? What kind of things do you look for to ensure it is running properly? Let’s talk about it.

Exterior RV Air Conditioning Maintenance

Some RV’s have just one A/C unit to worry about, while larger units may have two or three. Checking for rooftop debris should become a standard practice. And that’s every time you pack up and leave a location. If it’s safe and you are able, of course. Tree branches, leaves, and other debris can become lodged in the A/C cover or around the unit. You can sweep debris away with a soft broom, or use your hands to wipe away anything you see around the unit. You will also want to check to ensure the plastic covering is sturdy and hasn’t gotten brittle or damaged.

Interior RV Air Conditioning Maintenance

Dust particles, hair, and other debris can build up on the vent and filter on the inside of your RV. That will affect the way the unit operates. Clearing out this debris should be added to your maintenance plan. We typically remove our vent covers and take them outside to power wash them and wipe them off.

It is recommended to change the filters roughly every 90 days of continuous use. You could also make note to change them out as frequently as you’d like to keep them fresh. RV LIFE Maintenance offers a simple way to keep track of your maintenance needs. It can be really easy to wash out the filters and wipe them down, or vacuum them off. But over time they will still break down and need to be replaced. Keep in mind that dirty air filters affect air flow and can overload the system.

Is the RV A/C Running Properly?

There are simple ways to check if your A/C is running properly. Listen to the sounds it makes when you turn it on. Use your hand to make sure cold air coming out of the unit. And then monitor it to ensure it stays on until the room has cooled to the set temperature. You will also want to pay attention to any drips or leaks coming from the unit. Upon noticing any powering issues, the first thing I always check is that I am connected to a proper power source. Then I check that the breaker in my RV is turned on and has not tripped.

During long periods of time when you aren’t using the A/C, it is important to turn the unit on every so often to ensure it is running properly. You could set yourself a monthly or bimonthly schedule, while you are performing other RV maintenance.

Further RV air conditioning maintenance that could be completed on a 1–2 year basis includes more in-depth cleaning of the entire unit. Things like washing the inner coils, the condenser, and the evaporator. Those all help ensure a longer quality of life for the unit. You could also clean out the drains, replace any gaskets and reseal the units to the RV. If it really isn’t up your alley to complete all this work yourself, you can always schedule services like this.

What Else Can You Do?

Should you notice any damage to your A/C unit (s) while completing rooftop inspections, or if you begin to hear any weird sounds while it’s running, address it right away. If your A/C sounds like it is surging in power, it may be that something is off with the power source. If it does not seem like you are able to assess the damage or the issues on your own, have the unit inspected by a professional.

Don’t let your RV air conditioner maintenance scare you! Think of it in the way you would inspect and maintain any other appliance you own. Or in the way you would take care of things in a sticks-and-bricks home. It’s a good idea to set yourself reminders or build an RV maintenance calendar to keep you on track.

