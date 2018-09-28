5 Free Campsites In The Central Rocky Mountains

0 SHARES 53 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Every boondocker has their favorite out-of-the-way campsites. Sometimes it is nice to shake things up and try a new spot. There are several websites out there that help adventure-seekers find good campsites, such as RV Park Reviews, Campendium, and Freecampsites.net.

Most public lands (USFS or BLM) offer free dispersed camping as well, although some established campgrounds on public lands do have a use fee. Here are some new ideas to try for your next outing.

Be sure to check to make sure that your particular rig can access these campgrounds, as some are fairly remote or cannot accommodate longer rigs. Also, keep in mind that free campgrounds often also mean limited or no services, so plan accordingly.

1. Twin Lakes, Leadville, Colorado

Sitting at the base of Colorado’s tallest mountain, Mount Elbert (14,433 ft), Twin Lakes is located on County Road 82 west of Highway 24 about 20 minutes south of the mining town of Leadville. The lakes are remnants of glaciers that carved the valleys, leaving behind moraines of boulders and rock debris that dammed the melting ice waters to form the lakes.

The Colorado Trail winds through the scenic area on its route between Denver and Durango. Dispersed camping sites and campgrounds are located off of County Road 82, providing travelers with plenty of opportunities to enjoy this beautiful area.

2. Cottonwood Lake Campground, Afton, Wyoming

This campground offers 18 first-come sites in the Salt River Mountains (Bridger-Teton National Forest) about 20 minutes from the town of Afton.

The campsites enjoy partial shade from the pine and aspen forest. The campground includes three small corrals and hitching posts for those camping with horses. Fishing is available along the nearby creeks and Cottonwood Lake.

3. Soldier Meadows, Gerlach, Nevada

Dispersed camping in the Soldier Meadows area, about 20 minutes north of Gerlach on County Road 34, is managed by the BLM as part of the Black Rock Desert-High Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Additionally, the area is highly geothermal, which lends to multiple primitive hot springs pools.

The two larger pools are privately owned, but for a small fee can be used by visitors. Since all natural hot springs can vary in temperature significantly throughout the year, be sure to use caution before taking a plunge.

This is a remote, rugged area in northwestern Nevada, and vehicles that have a high clearance are recommended.

4. Stony Campground, Philipsburg, Montana

This scenic campground is located about 30 minutes west of Philipsburg off of Rock Creek Road (FS Road 102). Fishing is available on both Stony Creek and Rock Creek near the campground. Explore the hiking or biking trails and old roads that climb into the Bitterroot Mountains.

5. Sunset View Campground, Navajo National Monument, Navajo Nation, Arizona

Explore cliff dwellings with self-guided tours, overlook scenic canyon lands, and learn about the historic people who called this area home.

The Sunset View Campground is located near the Visitor Center between Betatakin Canyon and Fir Canyon. Canyon View Campground is also located in the National Monument and free of charge.