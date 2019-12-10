8 Holiday Gifts For RVers Under $100

0 SHARES 72 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The holidays are just around the corner and many people are still searching for the perfect gift for their friends and family. It can be difficult to shop for someone who seemingly has everything already, especially RVers with little room. Here are some gift ideas if you’re in need of inspiration and on a budget of $100 or less.

1. RV shirts

RV shirts make a great gift since they don’t take up much room, they’re relatively inexpensive, and they can be worn and enjoyed regularly. Take a look through RVShirts.com for a wide selection of camping themed shirts and accessories.

2. Electro Torch

The Electro-Torch by HomeRight makes it quicker and easier to start campfires and light up grills. Instead of using butane, lighter fluid, or matches, this fire starter uses hot air to light campfires, charcoal BBQs, or even wood fireplaces at home.

It has a built-in safety switch that automatically cuts off the power to the unit if it gets overheated. These fire starters can even be used in windy conditions, something that can be frustrating if you’re using matches or a regular lighter.

3. Car phone mount

Give your favorite RVer the gift of convenience with a car phone mount. They stick to the car dashboard or mount on the window to secure phones while driving. While the phone is mounted, RVers can easily pull up RV-friendly GPS directions on the RV LIFE App.

The ChargeHub+ phone mount also comes with a USB car charger and cable so the battery power will never run out while in transit.

4. Upgraded camping chairs

You could also give the gift of comfort with an upgraded camping chair. The Rok-It portable rocking chair and Chaheati heated camping chairs are both great options for RVers and tent campers. Some other options include a chair with a side table and cooler or one with its own footrest and umbrella.

5. Quality sunglasses

Sunlight can be blinding and dangerous during certain parts of the day. A pair of sunglasses, or a gift card for the recipient to choose out their own pair, can make a great gift for RVers or anyone who drives a lot.

Get a pair specifically designed to block out harmful UV rays like the Sherman Shades made by LucyD eyewear. We have used these for months and found them to be very helpful in blocking out sunlight that shines off water, snow, or the pavement on the road.

6. A location marker

A Bluetooth location marker makes a great gift for campers, backpackers, hikers, and hunters. These small devices by Breadcrumb can be set up with their accompanying smartphone app to help locate gear and mark locations. They can be activated with ultra-bright LEDs and a repeating sound beacon to find items and locations in the dark.

7. A scratch-off map of the US

RVers who plan on traveling all over the country might like a scratch-off map where they can mark off each state as they travel.

This smaller 12 x 17 map of the US could be hung in the full-timer’s RV, or this larger map could be displayed at the house for the part-time camper.

8. Food items for the grill

If you know the taste of the gift recipient, food gifts are a great option because people are always going to want to eat and they won’t take up any space after they’ve been enjoyed.

RVers who like to BBQ on the grill or over the campfire might like a gift set of new barbecue rubs, grilling spices, or hot sauce gift sets if they like spicy food.

See also: 9 Gifts For RVers That Take Up Little Or No Space