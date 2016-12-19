StoneRidge Motor Coach Village is a Playground for RVers

0 SHARES 463 VIEWS Share Tweet

StoneRidge Golf and Recreational Community, a multi-faceted RV destination in Blanchard, Idaho, is situated just 32 miles north of Coeur d’Alene where the mountains meet the water with many outdoor activities to enjoy.

StoneRidge, which sprawls across 650 acres, includes single-family homes, condos, and townhomes for sale or rent. What’s more, is its exclusive RV park, Motor Coach Village. It’s open from April to November, features 77 paved sites and is limited to Class A motorcoaches. Also, StoneRidge is considered a “summer camp” for adults. So, parking your rig here means enjoying days or perhaps a few weeks of full-on activity.

Even more accommodating are the pleasant weather conditions. For instance, locals and RVers will confirm it rarely breaks 90 degrees and the humidity index hovers around 30 percent (on most days). Also, there are very few bugs. Therefore, this all combines to provide a comfortable environment to play tennis, pickleball or the par-71, 18-hole championship golf course.

As a special incentive for RVers, StoneRidge offers various Motorcoach Stay and Play packages, and the 7008-yard golf course went through a redesign in 2002 by Frank Burandt. As a result, the $3.3 million renovation included beautifully-sculpted links, redesigned greens, ponds and bunkers. Lessons from the club professionals are also offered. Additionally, RVers can relax over a great meal at the on-site restaurant and bar after a day outdoors.

Additional RV Park Amenities Include:

3,600 to 7,200 square-foot landscaped lots, some with cabins or pergolas

Sewer, water, clubhouse, Wi-Fi, 30/50/100-amp Electrical Service. 200 amp is available

3,500 square-foot dog park with fresh water area

On site private garages

Fitness center, free laundry, community kitchen

Heated pool and spa

There is also temporary boat storage available on-site; and another feature are the private garages, allowing RVers to store other vehicles such as antique cars, 50’s/60’s hot rods, even quads and golf carts.

Activities to Enjoy in and around StoneRidge

StoneRidge offers miles of walking trails surrounding the community. If you’re serious about fishing, approximately 100 lakes are within 100 miles, and you never have to go too far to wet a line. Lake Coeur d’Alene, Priest Lake, and Lake Pend Orielle are the largest in the area and all within an hour’s drive.

But if you just want to get out on the water, the boating is excellent and deer, elk, moose and bald eagle sightings are common. Although Priest Lake is remote and beautiful, Pend Orielle is the largest lake west of the Mississippi and the fourth deepest in the country. There’s also Lake Coeur d’Alene, which is picture-postcard pretty and located in the heart of Coeur d’Alene.

Further Attractions to Explore

Also, visitors can motor the short distance from StoneRidge to Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint and Spokane, offering a chance of exploring Idaho`s northern exposure. These smaller cities offer many attractions such as shopping, dining, gambling, art festivals, and nightly entertainment. Especially enjoyable are day trips to visit such places as The Bird Aviation Museum and Invention Center in Sagle.

Additionally, there are world-class bike trails and nearby mining towns to explore. Another outdoor attraction is the International Selkirk Loop in the region. While expansive and a great trip, plan a route as it encircles the breathtaking Selkirk Mountains in northeast Washington, northern Idaho, and southeast British Columbia. These regions consist of forested hillsides, sparkling waterfalls, snowcapped craggy peaks, and charming small towns. Stay for a week or longer, you’ll never run out of activities to enjoy. Photos courtesy of StoneRidge Golf and Recreational Community



StoneRidge Golf and Recreational Community is proud to sponsor this article.