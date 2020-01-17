Camp By The Lake At This Alabama State Park

0 SHARES 47 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Located about 35 miles south of Huntsville in Northern Alabama, Lake Guntersville State Park will keep you busy and entertained for days or weeks. There is so much to see and do if you desire, but doing nothing at all is a great option, too.

In addition to offering 139 campsites, Lake Guntersville State Park has more than 38 miles of hiking, biking, and horse trails among the 6,000 acres of land in and around the park. RV park amenities include pull-through sites, big rig access, full hookups, a central water spigot, restrooms, showers, a dump station, and pets are welcome.

Other features of the park include the 112-room Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge that offers spacious lounging areas and fireplaces, outstanding views on the terrace, a pool, spa, and gym, along with a few dining options: The Hickory Lounge and full-service Pinecrest Dining Room. There’s also the 18-hole Eagles Nest Golf Club, fishing, the screaming eagle zipline tours, geocaching, a Country Store, and more.

The picturesque 18-hole championship Eagles Nest Golf Club is aptly named as it sits high atop Taylor Mountain overlooking Lake Guntersville. The par 72 course stretches to 6,785 yards from the tips. A course renovation took place in 2009 and was done in cooperation and guidance of professional golfer Jerry Pate.

Keeping with the eagle theme for the last 35 years, Lake Guntersville State Park has offered Eagle Awareness weekends throughout January and February. This popular event features live bird demonstrations and programs provided by notable speakers, and guided field trips for viewing eagles in their natural habitat while showcasing the natural beauty of the mountains and Lake Guntersville.