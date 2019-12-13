Visit The Little Bavarian Village Of Leavenworth

30 SHARES 179 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sponsored by Thousand Trails

No matter what season you’re visiting Leavenworth you’re bound to have a great time. This little Bavarian-themed village lies in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State, easily accessible off US Route 2. In the spring and summer, the town’s location makes it a prime spot for outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking, and fishing. By the fall, they celebrate their Bavarian roots with one of the largest Oktoberfest festivals outside of Munich.

In the winter, the town transforms into something out of a snow globe with their annual Christmas Lighting Festival. Now’s a wonderful time to visit and get into the holiday spirit by browsing all their quaint little shops and restaurants.

Front Street lights up after dark throughout the Christmas season. We recommend working your way from one end of the main street to the other, making a stop in each of the shops and restaurants along the way. Make sure you swing by München-Haus for a brat and a beer in their outdoor beer garden (outdoor heaters keep the space warm). They also have vegetarian brats, pretzels, and a huge selection of specialty mustards, sauces, and toppings to pile on your brat.

In each of the specialty shops, you can find a wide selection of gifts, clothing, soaps, candles, and more. You’ll also want to stop by the Nutcracker Museum to see thousands of unique nutcrackers of all different themes. Take some time to also browse the many floors of Kris Kringl, a shop that specializes in Christmas decor (open year-round).

Plan your trip around their Christmas Lighting Festival, which takes place every year on the weekends throughout December. This year’s dates include December 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 2019.

They hold special events at the town’s gazebo including musical performances and carolers, a visit from Santa for the kids, sledding in Front Street Park, and you can grab a cup of hot spiced wine or cocoa to stay warm.

Park your RV at Leavenworth RV Campground while you’re exploring the area. This popular RV park sits among the forest, and along a creek, close to lots of winter activities like snowmobiling, snowshoeing, sledding, and cross country skiing.

Stevens Pass, a popular snowboarding and skiing destination, is only about a 35-minute drive away. The shops along Front Street in downtown Leavenworth are also just a half-hour south of the campground.

In addition to their full hookup RV sites available year-round, the campground also has tiny house, cabin, and cottage rentals, as well as lodge rooms with beautiful lake views. Amenities range from a clubhouse to laundry facilities and activities like mini golf, tennis, and volleyball.

In the summer, the campground makes a great home base while you go river rafting, kayaking, and canoeing. Visit Waterfront Park in downtown Leavenworth for hiking trails along the Wenatchee River.

If you’re not planning on staying in an RV, you can also rent a tiny house just a short drive from all the fun and attractions in the Leavenworth area. The tiny houses vary in size, features, and price per night. Visit their website here to learn more about the different rentals available.

Leavenworth RV Campground is in the Northwest Zone for Thousand Trails pass holders. Get a Camping Pass to save on your nightly fees at this campground and their many other locations across the Pacific Northwest. They have five zones across the US with almost 200 campgrounds and RV resorts including many great options for RV snowbirds across the south. You can learn more about their Camping Pass at ThousandTrails.com.