Trout Run Camp Resort in New York Offers Fun for All Ages

Trout Run Camp Resort, located in Wellsville, New York, has a special event for everyone! With a collection of exciting activities ranging from Christmas in July to a BBQ and Blues festival, you’ll want to add this New York RV park to your next road trip!

Trout Run Camp Resort: A Peaceful Getaway

Trout Run Camp Resort is a peaceful, quiet New York campground near the border of Pennsylvania. Nestled in a gorgeous forest area surrounded by hills with direct access to the Genesee River, this campsite is the perfect place to get away from the city and decompress.

With 150 spacious RV sites complete with full hook-ups for RV travelers as well as a range of family cabins, you will be sure to find the perfect campsite for your group. Trout Run offers bathrooms, fire pits, a driving range, a playground, a dog park, and a camp store to make your stay convenient. There is also an 1,800-square-foot pavilion for all group camping needs and all the awesome events planned here throughout the year.

Activities and Events at Trout Run Camp Resort

Trout Run is one of the best campgrounds in New York state for river tubing! Guests can rent a tube or kayak and take a relaxing float down the Genesse River. You might even spot some exciting wildlife like deer or even a bald eagle! If the weather isn’t quite right for tubing, they also have a heated, saltwater pool to take a dip in.

But what makes this campground stand out? The people who run it and the never-ending list of events they have for their guests! Trout Run Camp Resort is one of the only New York State campgrounds that offered a special activity nearly every weekend of the 2021 season! Let’s take a look at some of our favorites special activities that they offer!

The Regatta

Scheduled for May 17–19 in 2024, Regatta Weekend is packed full of prizes, good food, and live music both at the river and poolside. If you want to go all out, you can dress in theme with your fellow campers! What other RV campgrounds in New York State offer an Inner Tube Regatta?

First Responder Weekend

Trout Run always offers a special discount for first responders. But they take it one step further and have an entire weekend (May 31–June 2, 2024) dedicated to the men and women who put their lives on the line to help others. A fun weekend for all, complete with:

A small parade of fire trucks and ambulances

Live music

A raffle fundraiser

In the past, donations have been made to the Wellsville Area Fire and Rescue, as well as the raffle winner’s choice.

Christmas in July

Who wouldn’t want to celebrate Christmas twice in one year? Plus, we heard Santa makes a special visit!

Christmas in July is a fun-filled event complete with:

Friendly competitions like the “Ugly Sweater Contest” and “Best Decorated Cart and Bike”

Christmas crafts

Candy bar bingo

Christmas movies

Christmas carol karaoke

A camp-wide wagon ride

Campers of all ages are sure to love Christmas in July!

Camp-O-Ween Spooktacular

Fall is a gorgeous time to visit Wellsville, New York to see the fall foliage. And what better time to come than during the Camp-O-Ween Spooktacular? Tons of Halloween-themed activities fill each weekend in October like pumpkin painting, trick or treating, golf cart and campsite decorating, and Halloween costume contests! Wrap up the weekend with cider and donuts at the pavilion. Yummmm!

The List Goes On!

We’ve just barely scratched the surface of events that are offered throughout the year. Depending on when you visit, you may find live music, holiday weekend celebrations, wagon rides, bonfires, trout fishing, canoeing, hiking, and more. Other exciting events include Wet and Wild Weekend, BBQ and Blues Festival, A Balloon Rally, and even a Country Music Weekend and Chili Cook-Off.

Pick a Weekend and Book Your Stay Today at Trout Run

Not only does Trout Run Camp Resort offer all the amenities you typically find, but this New York RV park also offers a calendar chock full of events and activities for people of all ages. You’ll find everything you need right on the campground for an exciting weekend getaway on the Genesee River.

Visit RV LIFE Campgrounds for even more information, and the first-hand reviews that are only delivered by the RV LIFE family.