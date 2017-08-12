Why You’ll Love RVing In Great Falls, Montana

0 SHARES 21 VIEWS Share Tweet

Great Falls, Montana is a great place to visit anytime. Featuring plenty of wide open spaces, Great Falls offers RV camping and golf courses, along with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Dick’s RV Park, with 191 sites, is a great place to call home while you’re exploring the many attractions of Great Falls. Located 122 miles south of the Canadian border, Dick’s RV Park offers 137 full hook up sites, a business center for sending e-mail or faxes, a small store with movie rentals, laundry facilities, restroom and showers, propane, Internet access, and an ATM, among other amenities.

Family owned and operated for more than 50 years, the pet-friendly Dick’s RV Park also offers free Wi-Fi and plenty of staff suggestions for things to do in the immediate area, like golf.

A few miles down the road is the popular Hickory Swing Golf Course. This challenging 18-hole course opened in 1992. The executive course is a par 60 and measures 3,371 yards on 86 acres. This well-maintained course features a handful of lakes and a driving range. The clubhouse is complete with a pro shop and snack bar.

The city of Great Falls takes its name from the series of five waterfalls along the upper Missouri River basin that the Lewis and Clark Expedition had to portage around over a 10 mile stretch. The effort required 31 days of arduous labor during the westward leg of their 1805-06 exploration of the Louisiana Purchase and to the Pacific Coast of Oregon Country. Each falls sports a hydroelectric dam today. The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center captures the challenges the group encountered while expanding America to the west.

The C.M. Russell Museum, dubbed as the art and soul of the American West, is definitely worth a visit. The first museum of Western art in the United States, the C.M. Russell Museum Complex has grown substantially over the last 90 years. Charles Marion Russell, who died in 1926, was many things including consummate Westerner, historian, advocate for the Northern Plains Indians, cowboy, writer, outdoorsman, and artist. Russell created approximately 4,000 works of art during his lifetime, many of which are on display in the museum. More than 13,000 objects are housed in the C.M. Russell Museum, including fine arts, archival documents, photographs, books, and periodicals.

