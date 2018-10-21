Stay Oceanside At The East Coast’s Largest Campground

0 SHARES 127 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has long been a world-famous destination. Many are drawn to the 60-mile stretch of beach affectionately known as the Grand Strand that features dozens of golf courses, various water sports, amusement parks, and resorts.

This area is also home to two quality establishments: Ocean Lakes Family Campground and their next door neighbor and sister property Prestwick Country Club.

Featuring nearly 900 sites, Ocean Lakes Family Campground is the largest campground on the East Coast and one of the largest in the United States. Opened in 1971, Ocean Lakes is more like a small city with endless rows of RV sites.

As you would expect, it offers a full array of amenities and services, including pull-throughs, full hook-ups, with 30/50 amp electric, water, sewer, and Wi-Fi. Additional services at this pet-friendly park include restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, camp store, pool access, a playground, recreational trails, a rec room, fishing, and available propane.

Since it opened in 2016, the three-acre Sandy Harbor Family Fun Center has been a huge hit with guests. Highlights of the family fun center include floating the Lazy River, competing with friends and family in the Drop Zone Mat Racer, or sliding through The Tube, among other activities. In addition, there’s an 18-hole miniature golf course, bike rentals, ping pong, and shuffleboard. There are plenty of fun activities for the entire family.

One of Myrtle Beach’s top golf courses is Prestwick Country Club. Opened in 1989 and designed by Pete & P.B. Dye, Prestwick began as a private club but transitioned to a public course in 2016. Guests who book tee times through the Ocean Lakes Recreation Office receive discounted rates of 40-60 percent off.

The par 72, 18-hole championship course stretches to 7,086 yards from the tips and is designed in the classic Scottish tradition. Prestwick features eight holes where water comes into play, and dramatic elevation changes up to 30 feet add an exceptional feature to this coastal location.

For more information on the greater Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, check out www.visitmyrtlebeach.com. You can also read more about Ocean Lakes Campground on RV Park Reviews.

You may also like these 8 Scenic Oceanfront Campgrounds On The East Coast