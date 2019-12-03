Oliver Travel Trailers—Luxury With A Twist 

158 SHARES 1.1k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sponsored by Oliver Travel Trailers – www.olivertraveltrailers.com

We don’t often associate the word Luxury with travel trailers. When we do see an attempt at this dichotomy it often leaves us…well, wanting more.

More is what you get with the high-quality fiberglass travel trailers from Oliver, built in Hohenwald, Tennessee. These elite, limited production, made to order, factory direct units are personalized to suit the taste of their discriminating customers.

The most unique features of these beautiful trailers are the custom-built aluminum frame and the double-hulled, insulated fiberglass shell. The strong, lightweight aluminum frame means your camper weighs less, so you can haul more and pull easier. Those living or camping in climates where rust is a concern can rest easy knowing that every Oliver Travel Trailer chassis frame is made with rust-proof aircraft aluminum.

The gel-coated fiberglass shell, designed to last a lifetime, shields and encloses the water tank, plumbing, air ducts, and mechanical systems. Holding tanks and drains are similarly insulated and heated, the combination creating a 4-season luxury camper.

To make a camper ready for all four seasons, Oliver combines additional composites and reflective materials into the fiberglass shell, while smartly leaving a small air gap to prevent condensation. Add to that the dual-pane insulated windows and several heating options and the only cold you’ll feel will be inside the Norcold 3-way refrigerator. In warmer climates, you’ll find that the cold air from the Dometic High-Efficiency A/C unit stays inside the camper where it belongs.

That great insulation makes for a quieter and more luxurious interior than a typical riveted aluminum travel trailer. Inside the well-appointed and modern interior, you’ll find bright, stylish furnishings and LED lighting. The beautiful finish of the fiberglass shell not only looks great, but reduces the number of pieces that have to be bolted, riveted, and screwed together.

This adds longevity, strength, and a refinement lacking in other travel trailers.

Sitting on one axle for the Legacy Elite model and a tandem axle for the Legacy Elite II, the Oliver Travel Trailers are well balanced and aerodynamic. Holding tanks are mounted low, between the shells and the batteries are mounted directly over the axles, lending to that great stability.

For the Legacy Elite II, that ingenuity means an unheard-of four house batteries can be outfitted for seemingly endless boondocking. Adding the optional solar package extends the journey even longer.

Several popular add-ons are available for these finely crafted travel trailers. In addition to the standard fare of power, connectivity, and technology enhancements, you’ll also find a luxury countertop upgrade, an on-demand hot water option, and a powered automatic self-retracting awning.

These are just a few of several options you can choose when ordering your Oliver Travel Trailer. The level of personalization is another twist you won’t see on other travel trailers anywhere near this price point. When ordering your personalized camper you can also choose your awning color, exterior graphics color, upholstery, and flooring.

A good look at an “Ollie” travel trailer reveals what over 800 hours of dedicated, skilled labor looks like. The four-stage quality assurance program culminates with a free shakedown night of camping at a nearby campground. This allows you to address any questions or concerns directly with the factory, another benefit of buying directly from Oliver.

Having one of the best warranty packages in the entire industry explains the rave reviews from happy Oliver customers. The fiberglass camper shell achieves a limited Lifetime Warranty, while that tough aluminum frame nets five years. Also included is a two-year warranty on parts and a Lifetime of Unlimited Continual Support.

What will it cost you for a factory direct, custom made, high quality, luxurious, all-weather camper? About the same as those shiny, mass-produced, pop-riveted campers. Pricing for the single axle Legacy Elite starts at $48,900 while the Legacy Elite II starts at $55,900. Unlike Oliver in Dickens’ fictional tale, with an Oliver Travel Trailer, you will indeed receive more.