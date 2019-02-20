How To Decide Which RV Is Right For You

0 SHARES 59 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

If you have worn out a set of tires driving all over to attend RV shows, collected so many sales brochures that you had to hire a librarian to catalog them, and visited so many RV manufacturers websites that you can’t remember the difference between a Foretravel and a Forester, then you have analysis paralysis and I have a tip for you.

There is no such thing as the perfect RV—it will always be a compromise.

If you get one large enough to have all the features you want and storage to take everything with you, it will be too big for some campgrounds and the fuel mileage won’t be ideal. It may not fit your budget either.

Conversely, if you get a smaller RV that’s easier to drive and park in rural campgrounds, you probably won’t be able to have the desired master bedroom suite, three 55” TVs, 100-gallon freshwater tank, and two bathrooms.

So how do you decide which RV is right for you? Prioritize your needs into categories such as; “must haves”, “important”, “would be nice, but can survive without it”, etc.

Here is how my wife and I chose our current travel trailer:

Must-haves:

Island queen bed so neither of us had to crawl over the other one

Half-ton towable

27-foot or shorter, so we can park it at home and fit in smaller campsites

A couch so we didn’t have to sit at the dinette all the time

Important:

Large freshwater tank for extended boondocking

High clearance for going off-road

A shower I can stand up in

More than one exterior baggage compartment

A freestanding lounge chair

Would be nice, but can survive without it:

Canned food “pantry” so we don’t have to store canned goods in overhead cabinets

8-foot refrigerator

Big windows to enjoy views and skylight(s) to let light in

More than one roof vent

We ended up with a trailer that had all of our “Must-Haves”, the majority of the “Important” items, and even a few of the “Would be nice, but can survive without it” features.

We spent less than a couple hours making our decision and we actually never even looked at the unit together. It really can be that easy to decide on which RV to purchase if you prioritize the features you are looking for.

Just say “enough” to analysis paralysis and buy a unit using the guidelines above to start enjoying your own adventures in RVing!