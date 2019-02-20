How To Decide Which RV Is Right For You

If you have worn out a set of tires driving all over to attend RV shows, collected so many sales brochures that you had to hire a librarian to catalog them, and visited so many RV manufacturers websites that you can’t remember the difference between a Foretravel and a Forester, then you have analysis paralysis and I have a tip for you.
There is no such thing as the perfect RV—it will always be a compromise.
If you get one large enough to have all the features you want and storage to take everything with you, it will be too big for some campgrounds and the fuel mileage won’t be ideal. It may not fit your budget either.
Conversely, if you get a smaller RV that’s easier to drive and park in rural campgrounds, you probably won’t be able to have the desired master bedroom suite, three 55” TVs, 100-gallon freshwater tank, and two bathrooms.
So how do you decide which RV is right for you? Prioritize your needs into categories such as; “must haves”, “important”, “would be nice, but can survive without it”, etc.
Here is how my wife and I chose our current travel trailer:
Must-haves:
- Island queen bed so neither of us had to crawl over the other one
- Half-ton towable
- 27-foot or shorter, so we can park it at home and fit in smaller campsites
- A couch so we didn’t have to sit at the dinette all the time
Important:
- Large freshwater tank for extended boondocking
- High clearance for going off-road
- A shower I can stand up in
- More than one exterior baggage compartment
- A freestanding lounge chair
Would be nice, but can survive without it:
- Canned food “pantry” so we don’t have to store canned goods in overhead cabinets
- 8-foot refrigerator
- Big windows to enjoy views and skylight(s) to let light in
- More than one roof vent
We ended up with a trailer that had all of our “Must-Haves”, the majority of the “Important” items, and even a few of the “Would be nice, but can survive without it” features.
We spent less than a couple hours making our decision and we actually never even looked at the unit together. It really can be that easy to decide on which RV to purchase if you prioritize the features you are looking for.
Just say “enough” to analysis paralysis and buy a unit using the guidelines above to start enjoying your own adventures in RVing!
Comments
Drew says
Dave,
I’ll take an opposing view and here’s why: Most rv’ers start out with a smaller rig and over the course of 3 to 5 years they generally trade up to a larger rig. Why not buy your last rv first? It would save a lot in depreciation having to take a huge loss every time there’s another buying decision made. You’ll never say “But I wanted less room, less storage, a smaller galley”, etc, etc. We would have followed this scenario too in the beginning but we too made the mistake of buying smaller first. By the way- you won’t have to trim your wants and must-haves down so much either, right?
Drew
Glen Fotre says
The BEST RV is the one that is all paid for!
Stephen Monteith Albers says
There are two crucial decisions that take precedence because they dictate what can be done:
2-3-4 season will determine if you must flee certain areas at certain times, pickle your trailer and lose its use several months per year or be oblivious to temperature changes.
Boondockability determines if you can dry camp off-grid or be limited to paved highways and overpriced RV slums.
These two decisions will determine what you will be able to do and what it will cost.