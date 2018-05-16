RVs And Motorcycles: A Perfect Pair For Adventure Lovers

1 SHARES 81 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

RVs and motorcycles, what an adventurous pairing! Obviously, we here at RV Life have an inherent need for freedom, open roads, and open skies. We seek a lifestyle that allows us to pick up and go on incredible trips.

Whether across the state or country for weekend getaways or yearlong road trips, we just want to go. We want to connect with nature, see incredible sights, and maybe grab an awesome bite to eat along the way. To be honest, this sounds eerily similar to what every motorcyclist wants.

While a connection is not immediately made between RVing and motorcycling, the patrons who enjoy each have an awful lot in common. There is even an entire class of RVs dedicated to letting you extend your adventures. Cue the toy haulers.

With an entire garage at the back of your rig, there is no excuse to not bring your two-wheeled companion. Even if you don’t have a toy hauler, you can easily get your motorcycle strapped to the back of your RV on a trailer or hitch-mounted carrier.

Why bring your motorcycle?

There are many perks to bringing your motorcycle on a trip. The most notable is being able to explore places and roads that you might not be able to pull your RV down.

As lightweight and rugged as some trailers are getting these days, most of us don’t own an “overland” truck and trailer combo. Motorcycles let us see roads that our RVs impede us from accessing. Adding a cherry on top, the most beautiful motorcycle roads often surround some of the best camping locations in the country. If you have a dual sport or adventure motorcycle, your options are almost limitless.

Using an RV is already a great way to travel and see the country. If you add a motorcycle, there is a little bit more at your fingertips. You can pick a beautiful destination to set up camp and park your rig. Then, take off on your bike to ride all the backcountry roads.

Once you’ve worn yourself out shifting gears all day, you can meander back to your campsite. Your RV will feel like coming home with a warm shower, a comfortable bed, and some home-cooked food. Then you can sit back around a fire and talk with your riding partner about all the incredible things you got to see that day. Go to bed, get a good night’s rest, and wake up to do it all again the next day. I would call that living the dream.

Whether you ride motorcycles or dirt bikes, getting to see more of the world on two wheels is never a bad thing. So strap that glorious machine down to your RV and hit the road!