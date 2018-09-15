Camp By The River In This Scandinavian Town

0 SHARES 31 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

If you are looking for a dose of Scandinavian heritage look no further than Minot, North Dakota. Located about 110 miles north of Bismarck, Minot is home to the Scandinavian Heritage Association that was established in 1988.

The group’s legacy is the Scandinavian Heritage Park. This magical place is where you’ll find remembrances and replicas from each of the five Scandinavian and Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The Dakota Territory Air Museum is another popular stop for Minot visitors. It features numerous military and civilian aircraft, along with various displays in a spacious and comprehensive setting.

Roughrider RV Resort & Campground is a comfortable place to call home while visiting the Minot area. Offering 117 sites, the year-round campground is located along the Souris River and it’s pet-friendly. Amenities include full hookups, showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, a camp store, and Wi-Fi.

A few miles down the road from Roughrider Campground is Vardon Golf Club. The course measures 6,611 yards from the blue tees and has been hosting golfers since 1929. Tom Vardon, who was a playing professional and club pro, designed the course. In addition, he finished runner-up in the 1903 British Open, second only to his brother, Harry Vardon. Harry Vardon went on to win the British Open six times and invented the Vardon overlap grip.

After the Souris River flooded the course in 2011, Vardon Golf Club was completely rebuilt, rededicated, and reopened in 2013. The course still has that “classic” style feel to it, and the original front nine remains the same layout today. Though not long in distance, the 18-hole Vardon Golf Club features quick greens that require accurate approach shots. The Vardon Restaurant is open seven days a week and a popular gathering spot before or after a round.

Theodore Roosevelt said, “I never would have been president if it had not been for my experiences in North Dakota.” For more information on Minot, N.D., visit www.ndtourism.com. You can also read more about Roughrider Campground on RV Park Reviews.