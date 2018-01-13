Before Your Next Golf Swing, Shoe Tips Will Keep You In Focus

0 SHARES 15 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Hall of Fame golfer Jack Nicklaus once said, “Don’t ever try to tell me golf is not 99.9 percent a mental game.” To that end, the last thought you have just before hitting the golf ball can either benefit or hinder the result. Thinking about everything else besides the next shot is not beneficial to your game. For these reasons, Shoe Tips were developed to help golfers keep their focus on that next shot.

Shoe Tips were developed by Stephen Lewis to help golfers channel their mental game while playing. The tag line for Shoe Tips catchy and worth remembering: The last thought before your shot! Here’s how Shoe Tips work.

Before you play, select two swing thoughts you want to remember from the 18 provided in the package. Insert the labels securely into the two base clips and slide the clips easily, and snugly, over your shoelaces.

The reminders will be in full view on your shoes as you address the ball. To use them on your golf bag instead, simply insert the base clips through the slots on our enclosed Bag Tag. Now you’ll have a reminder of positive thoughts each time you select a club.

Approved for use by the United States Golf Association, Shoe Tips are permitted under the Rules of Golf. The Shoe Tips’ 18 familiar swing thoughts were chosen based on input from golf pros and sports psychologists. The labels are easy to change and are organized into three categories, including:

• Focus, which relates to your mind.

• Feel, which relates to your body.

• Technique, which relates to your swing mechanics.

Lewis shares that, “Golf’s greatest players, instructors, coaches, sports psychologists, writers, and scientific research on performance and the mental game all agree: Regardless of a person’s skill level, if you can focus completely on, and become fully absorbed in the task at hand, with nothing left over for worry or doubt, you’ll achieve a state of peak performance.”

Legendary golfer Bobby Jones said it best: “You swing your best when you have the fewest things to think about.” With Shoe Tips, multitasking is not an option.

Shoe Tips retail for about $20 on Amazon.com.