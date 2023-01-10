Abita Springs RV Resort: A Top-Rated Park In Louisiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Abita Springs RV Resort. Photo: RV LIFE Campground Reviews

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Abita Springs RV Resort In Louisiana

Abita Springs RV Resort is one of the most peaceful RV parks in Louisiana. The resort offers the best of both worlds. It is close to the bright lights of New Orleans and Baton Rouge but offers a laid-back atmosphere among some beautiful scenery.

You will enjoy clean air and the scent of pine on the wind. Take time to relax on the lake and watch the ducks and egrets.

RV sites

Almost 100 RV sites are available to choose from, and they all have full hookups and free Wi-Fi. About 59 sites offer 50 amp electric, while the other 38 sites have 30 amp.

In addition to RV sites, the resort has three cabins and four cottages available for rent. It’s perfect for those who want to camp but don’t have an RV. A laundry room is available for guests’ convenience. For a great overview of the park, watch this video:

On-site activities

There are plenty of on-site activities to keep you busy. Take a dip in their heart-shaped outdoor pool, go fishing at the lake, or hit the walking trails to explore the area. Guests can play horseshoes or play a game of hoops on the basketball court. In addition, there is a large clubhouse perfect for making new friends.

You can join in the planned activities or check out the library. The resort is kid- and pet-friendly. In fact, there is a playground and kiddie pool as well as a dog park.

If you fall in love with the resort and don’t want to leave, there is an option to buy a membership with this Ocean Canyon Properties resort. The membership would allow you to stay at this resort, all other Ocean Canyon Resorts, and a network of more the 300 more resorts across the United States.

Nearby attractions

Just outside the resort, there are plenty of attractions and dining opportunities. Take the opportunity to eat some amazing Cajun food and dance the night away to some Cajun music.

The Insta-Gator Ranch & Hatchery is down the road from the resort. You will get to learn all about alligators and have the chance to hold a baby gator. Be sure and visit Dr Wagner’s Honey Island Swamp Tours and the Abita Mystery House. Bike riders will enjoy the 31-mile Tammany Trace. You can’t go wrong with the Abita Springs Café or Abita Beer Brewery for dinner.

New Orleans

An hour south of the resort, you will find New Orleans. The Big Easy has plenty for you to see and do while in town.

Since the town is widely considered one of the country’s most haunted places, there are several walking tours to let you see the paranormal activities for yourself. Popular tours include the St Louis Cemetery No. 1 Official Walking Tour and the New Orleans Premier Haunted Ghost, Voodoo, Vampire, and Mystery Tour.

New Orleans is equally known for its wonderful food. The city has everything from food trucks to fine dining. You are sure to find a new favorite food while in town. Of course, no trip to New Orleans is complete without a visit to world-famous Café du Monde for some beignets and coffee with chicory. Want more food? Join one of the foodie tours or sign up for a hands-on cooking class.

Sightseeing opportunities are plentiful in New Orleans. Roll down the Mississippi on a riverboat, glide along a swamp in an airboat, or visit the Garden District and the French Quarter. A world-class zoo and aquarium are waiting to be explored as well.

The city hosts several festivals each year, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Greek Festival, Bayou Boogaloo, French Quarter Festival, New Orleans Wine and Food Experience, and perhaps the most famous festival of all, Mardi Gras. People from all over the country flock to New Orleans to enjoy parades, parties, and plenty of fun.

Baton Rouge

Travel west from the resort and within an hour or so you will be in Louisiana’s state capital. Baton Rouge is known for its eclectic culture. It has a little something for everyone.

No trip to Baton Rouge is complete without a visit to the Old State Capitol. The stunning, Gothic-style building was built on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. Locals know it better as the Castle on the River and the Castle of Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State University has the distinction of being the only campus with a living tiger as its mascot, so you will want to visit the Mike the Tiger Habitat while you’re in town.

You’re in luck if you love museums, as the city has several options. Popular choices include the LSU Rural Life Museum (which has 30 historic building set across 40 acres), the Knock Knock Children’s Museum (offering hands-on exhibits designed to encourage interest in science, technology, and engineering), and the Louisiana Art and Science Museum (which has a planetarium and is inside a historic train station).

Start planning your trip

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.