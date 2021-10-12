Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Top 10 Austin RV Parks And Campgrounds

As the capital of Texas in beautiful Hill Country, Austin is a great place to RV with plenty to see and do. This city is known for its live music set around country, blues, and rock. Its many parks and lakes are popular for hiking, biking, swimming, and boating.

Lake Travis is a favorite boating destination with a backdrop of limestone cliffs and abundant wildlife. Northwest of Austin is Muleshoe Bend Recreation Area on the Colorado River with boating, mountain biking, hiking trails, and horseback riding.

Lady Bird Lake is a reservoir created by two dams on the Lower Colorado River, which flows through downtown Austin. It’s a perfect destination for kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding.

Combine a plethora of outdoor adventure with places such as the Zilker Botanical Garden, Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library & Museum, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, or the Austin Children’s Museum, and you can find something to satisfy the whole family.

There are also several great RV parks to stay at while you explore Austin. A quick search on Campground Reviews reveals there are over 189 RV parks and campgrounds in the area. Check out these top-rated Austin RV parks for your next RV adventure.

1. Austin Lone Star RV Resort

Located just five miles from the city, this Austin RV park is a great place to base camp for all your adventures. Their full hook-up sites are pull-through and back-in, and can accommodate even the big rigs. Sites have Wi-Fi access, a picnic table, and charcoal grill.

The property is gated with controlled access for your safety. Shop in the on-site store for RV supplies including propane. The RV resort is pet-friendly with a designated pet area, clubhouse, covered pavilion, picnic area, swimming pool, fitness center, and game room.

2. Austin East KOA Holiday

Just minutes from the Travis County Exposition Center and Walter E. Long Lake, this Austin RV park is a place to rest and relax, or as a base for your camping adventures. The Austin East KOA is just 15 minutes from the University of Texas Campus or downtown Austin. Whatever the reason you are in the city, you can find your way in no time.

The park offers full hook-ups with a 75-foot maximum length. Amenities include Wi-Fi, cable TV, a pool, pavilion, and large dog park. Check out the camp store while the kids hang out on the playground or play in the extra-large sandbox. The whole family can enjoy the recreation room with board games, television, cards, checkers, and more. Outdoor games include horseshoes, washers, and corn hole.

“We’ve used several RV parks in the Austin area to visit relatives over the past few years. This one has been the best. It’s convenient to all things on the east side of town but a ways out if you are visiting the west. The campground is well designed and expertly developed. The access roads are awesome inside the park. Individual campsites leave a bit to be desired when it gets wet- a soil/gravel surface mixture turned to a muddy mess around the rig during a rain event which made us a bit grumpy. It’s the wrong surface for a campsite. When its dry it’s just fine though. Everything is great about this park. Sites have excellent separation and are nicely grassed in between. Some have nice shade. We will definitely return when in the area. Staff was helpful and courteous We camped at Austin East KOA Holiday in a Motorhome.” americanrascal via campgroundreviews.com

3. La Hacienda RV Resort & Cottages

Voted one of the Top 100 RV Parks in North America, La Hacienda RV Resort offers large pull-through, pull-in, and back-in sites with full hook-ups. The sites have gravel pads, a concrete patio, picnic table, Wi-Fi, and cable access.

The park is pet-friendly and offers a dog park. Guests can enjoy the 4-hole chip and putt, swimming pools, hot tub, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, and pavilion. Nearby Austin offers local attractions such as shopping, dining, golfing, sporting events, live entertainment and more.

Guest can enjoy karaoke, themed parties, dances, potluck dinners, and movie nights in the pavilion. The building also has a dance floor and cable television for sporting events, and it can be rented out for group gatherings. The business center offers a computer, fax machine, copy machine, RV supplies, coffee, popcorn, ice cream, and snacks.

4. Oak Forest RV Park

Oak Forest RV Park boasts 289 RV sites with 78 premium sites. The sites can accommodate many larger rigs, with sites measuring 22’ X 65’ and a 8’ X 12’ concrete patio. Guests receive free cable TV with 70-plus channels, free internet, and free laundry.

Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Guests can enjoy ping pong and bocce ball courts, as well as a pet park.

“One of the best RV parks we have stayed in with an incredible array of tiny homes and very well developed sites. Staff were friendly and hospitable. Excellent access to Austin area! We camped at Oak Forest RV Park in a Travel Trailer.” – User3998 via campgroundreviews.com

5. Riverbend RV Park on Lake Austin

With only five sites, this might be a hidden gem of Austin RV parks. Family-owned for 50 years, Riverbend RV Park is situated on Lake Austin with sites just steps away from the water. Kayak, paddleboard, or fish in the lake’s calm waters.

The park’s full hook-up RV sites have picnic tables and shade trees, as well as a nearby pavilion. There are kayak and paddleboard rentals on-site.

Guests can bring their own boat with space to park a trailer. You can launch and dock your boat during the day with mooring whips available. A lakeside dock is available for lounging and fishing, as well as the main lakefront gazebo and picnic tables.

6. Austin RV Park North

This gated Austin RV park is just 10 minutes north of downtown Austin and everything it has to offer. Although small, with only 28 sites, Austin RV Park North offers full hook-ups, paved sites, free Wi-Fi, and a friendly, helpful staff.

Check out the local restaurants or the outlet mall, or sip a coffee in a local café at The Domain, an upscale shopping area. There are a variety of local brewery options with craft brews and ciders, and both indoor and outdoor seating.

Don’t forget to check out the live music and nightlife that Austin is known for. Catch a performance every night of the week at many of the local bars and restaurants.

7. McKinney Falls State Park

If you love the outdoors, you will find plenty to do at McKinney Falls State Park. About 81 campsites have electric (50 and 30-amp) and water. Sites also have a picnic table, tent pad, lantern post, fire ring with a grill, and restrooms and showers nearby.

Onion Creek flows nearby, and one can follow winding trails through the Hill Country woods. Explore the remains of an early Texas homestead and rock shelter. The park lies within Austin’s city limits and is just 13 miles from the state capitol.

Enjoy nearby mountain biking and hiking trails, or fish and swim in Onion Creek. The Onion Creek Hike and Bike Trail has a hard surface that is good for strollers and bikes. The Rock Shelter Trail is for hikers only. Geocaching is also a great activity to enjoy with the family.

8. Redbud Ranch RV Resort

If you want to enjoy the benefits of attractions in Austin, but would prefer to be out of the city, check out the Redbud Ranch RV Resort in Hutto.

This 38-acre resort is big rig friendly with 147 concrete-paved sites. There are full hook-ups with 30 or 50-amp power, high-speed Wi-Fi, and each site has a patio with a picnic table and fire ring with a grill grate.

Guests can take advantage of the climate-controlled laundry and bathhouse, propane refill station, on-site camp store, and dog park. Enjoy a game of horseshoes, bocce ball, volleyball, corn hole, tether ball, and other outdoor games. There are shaded hammocks for an afternoon siesta, or gather the family at the pavilion or social hall for an evening get-together.

A resort-style swimming pool or Texas-size hot tub might be a great way to relax. Get some steps on the walking trails, or wade in Bushy Creek, perfect for fishing and swimming. With a depth of only 2 inches to 4 feet, clear water, and a rocky bottom, it’s a great place for kids to have some water fun.

If you are traveling with another family, you can secure a “Buddy Site” with an extra-large shared patio as your home base.

9. Highway 71 RV Park

Highway 71 RV Park offers 189 RV sites situated on 34 acres. There are 85 pull-through sites, each with its own hardwired internet. The park is just 10 miles from Bastrop and 15 miles from Austin, with easy access from Highway 71.

Guests can enjoy a saltwater pool that is heated during the cooler months and closed from December through Spring Break, depending on weather conditions. A workout center is available for a small fee and offers weights, ellipticals, a treadmill, and stationary bike. An 88-channel HDTV package is also available.

Kids can enjoy the playscape or take Fido to the dog park for a run. Try your luck at the fishing pond stocked with catfish, perch, and bluegill.

The park offers themed potluck dinners several times during the year. Also, check out the two picnic pavilions for your next gathering. Both have picnic tables and barbecue pits.

10. Sunset RV Resort

Nested in the hills of southwest Austin, and just a few miles from several historic landmarks, this Austin RV park offers full hook-ups with back-in and pull-through sites.

This family-owned resort boasts 50 feet of spacing between the large, shaded sites. Guests can take advantage of their many amenities including a 24-hour laundry and shower facility, propane available on-site, and wireless internet.

Local places to visit include Mt. Bonnell for great views of the Austin skyline and Lake Austin. Check out the Hamilton Pool Preserve, a scenic natural swimming pool in a canyon below a 50-foot waterfall, or Pedernales Fall State Park, a 5,212-acre park situated along the banks of the Pedernales River in Blanco County. Both are near Dripping Springs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find more Austin RV parks and campgrounds

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly two years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and currently reside in South Texas on the Gulf Coast. They hope to head west for the summer season. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.