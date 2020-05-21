Protect Yourself From Bugs This Camping Season

Ah, May! The leaves are out, the birds are singing, and the fish are jumping. And the bugs are out! Whether you are able to get out camping or still sheltering in place, mosquitoes, ticks, flies, gnats, chiggers and other nuisance bugs can make your time outdoors less enjoyable.

Additionally, depending on where you are, many of these parasitic invertebrates can carry a host of nasty diseases to worry about, including Zika, Lyme, West Nile, and Rocky Mountain Tick Fever. To protect yourself and your family from the itchy, possibly disease-carrying side of summer, it’s a good idea to know some bug repellent basics.

There are two basic kinds of bug control: things you put on your body, and things you can do to treat an area. A lot is left to personal choice of what kind of protection you want or need for your area. To be most effective, you might consider both options.

Personal space bug control

To give personal space protection, you can either use a topical or spray or wear special clothing treated with chemicals to prevent or kill bugs that get on you. Topicals and sprays are the most commonly found insect repellents on the market. They are applied directly to clothing and/or skin and can either be a manufactured chemical or a naturally derived product.

Research shows that chemical repellents have longer-lasting and wider range protection than natural products. Not all repellents are useful in repelling all insects, so do some research and see what you need for the area you are in. Some of the more common types of topicals and sprays include:

Picaridin (A synthetic version of a natural repellent found in pepper plants): Picaridin is effective in repelling the greatest range of insects including mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies, and no-see-ums. You want to find a product with a picaridin concentration of at least 20%. Consumer reports rank the Sawyer Products and Natrapel highly in their product testing.

Area treatment options

For some people, using sprays or lotions is not a preferred option for insect control. Using a system that controls bugs in a wider area, such as your patio or picnic area, may be a preferred method. Area treatment options generally fall into either an eliminate, repellent, or trap method. Generally these methods only treat for mosquitoes and may not be effective on ticks and chiggers.

Foggers : An area fogging system generally uses pyrethroid chemicals to treat an area to kill mosquitoes that hide in the environment, lasting up to 72 hours. Foggers are generally safe for use around humans and dogs (follow the instructions), but the pyrethroid chemicals are toxic to cats, fish, honeybees, some birds, and should be kept out of waterways. Administer fog to structures and vegetation in the area you will be in, then wait for concentrations to diminish before using the area.

Be aware that you should not use insect repellents designed for human use on animals. Consult with your veterinarian and use formulas for specific animals (some chemicals ok for dogs are not ok for cats). Essential oils can also be toxic to animals. Monthly topical treatments for dogs (Advantix II, Vectra3D) are more effective at parasite control and designed for use in dogs. Additionally, many chemicals and compounds in insect repellents are toxic to fish, birds, and beneficial insects (like honey bees, which can take the chemical back to the hive and kill the entire colony.)

There are a lot of options out there, and a lot of information that is both helpful and questionable. Just because your best friend’s Great Uncle Jim uses a mixture of bear scat, diesel fuel, and furniture polish to keep the mosquitoes away, doesn’t mean it is the best solution for you!

The best advice is to do a little research with reputable resources based on your specific needs and find a system that will work best for you to keep you itch (and disease) free while you enjoy being outside.

