Top 20 Camping Destinations In Canada: Expert’s Choice

We love camping. We love mobile life. We love nature homes here at RV Part Shop. This is why we’ve scouted the best locations in Canada for RV living, inside your RV or outside your RV, in no particular order.

Our job isn’t only about knowing the best hitches, towing, or towing parts for RVs, motorhomes, travel trailers, or fifth wheels. We are also about finding where all the fun is happening and the best places to enjoy them.

As you might expect, there are a wide range of camping destinations in Canada because camping in Canada is extremely popular. Did you know more than one in seven households in Canada own an RV? Compared to US RV ownership of 3% of households, there are over four times the number of Canadians camping per capita vs. Americans.

It’s not surprising if you think about it. In a country with such an abundance of beautiful wilderness, an RV is the best way to get close to nature. Here are 20 of the best RV parks and camping destinations in Canada for you to plan your next trip.

1. Alice Lake Provincial Park Campground | British Columbia

Fancy being surrounded by towering mountains, dense forests, and grassy areas? Then Alice Lake Provincial Park Campground in British Columbia is the place to go.

It’s a family favorite in RV parks due to the four freshwater lakes that dominate the landscape – making hunting & fishing a delight. For reservations and bookings visit: Sea to Sky Parks.

2. Canyon Campground | Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Alberta

This campground is located within Alberta’s Rocky Mountains. Peter Lougheed Provincial Park comprises 304 square kilometers (117 sq mi) around Kananaskis Lakes.

There are amenities for camping and fishing along with hiking trails, mountain biking, horseback riding, and cross-country skiing. You should also check out the 50 sites suitable for RVs and tents, with large sites on open grass and small sites within trees. To get started, visit: Canyon Campground – Alberta Parks.

3. Bas Saint-Laurent KOA Resort | Camping in Québec

The Bas Saint-Laurent KOA Resort is a 5-star campground located on Lac Saint-Mathieu in St-Mathieu-de-Rioux. It offers large tent and RV sites with up to 50-amp power, pull-thru deluxe patio sites, and deluxe cabins. It is the foremost destination for recreation. Your adventure begins here: KOA Bas-Saint-Laurent.

4. Camping at Kawartha Trails Resort | Peterborough, Ontario

The Kawartha Trails RV Resort is a beautifully manicured year-round adult lifestyle community. It is located on the picturesque Otonabee River, a part of the Trent-Severn Waterway.

It typically opens on May 7th and closes on October 12th annually. Guests with van conversions, truck campers, tent trailers, travel trailers, motorhomes, 5th wheels, and even 40′ buses are welcome. To reserve your spot, visit: Kawartha Trails Resort.

5. Jasper National Park | Alberta

Spanning over 11,000 square kilometers, Jasper National Park is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. It has glacier-fed lakes, forests, and rivers.

The park is known for its vast wilderness, majestic peaks, abundant wildlife, and outstanding natural beauty. It is ideal for visitors who enjoy the outdoors and even outdoor cooking! To experience Jasper in an RV, visit: Jasper Travel.

6. Living Forest RV Park & Oceanside Campground | Nanaimo, British Columbia

A popular RV campground with sizable pitches, showers, a cafe, trail access, and picturesque vistas, Living Forest RV Park and Oceanside Campground contains 53 natural acres of ocean, forest, and river.

There are 300 enchanting campsites and a seasonal gourmet Wi-Fi coffee deck overlooking the water. This is why USA Today calls Living Forest one of the best two places to camp in BC. Book your adventure of a lifetime here: Living Forest RV Park.

7. Lamplighter Campground | Revelstoke, British Columbia

Lamplighter Campground is located only a block from the Trans-Canada Highway and within walking distance of the historic mining town of Revelstoke. Quiet and family-friendly, it offers clean and well-maintained facilities on approximately 50 sites for tents and RVs.

Whether it’s a stop-over or multi-night stay, the Lamplighter is the ideal base to rest, explore, and enjoy. You can also take stunning photos for Instagram! For reservations, visit: Lamplighter Campground.

8. Brown’s Bay Resort | Vancouver Island, British Columbia

You can immerse yourself in nature and connect with the great outdoors on this seaside resort in the heart of Vancouver Island. The passage to Alaska, Brown’s Bay Resort is gifted with a 19-kilometer drive from Campbell River – an outdoor enthusiast’s dream come true.

Whether you’re arriving in a caravan or fifth wheel trailer, this oceanside resort is a wonder to experience. To join the fun, visit: Brown’s Bay Resort.





9. Dinosaur Campground | Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta

This campground is a UNESCO World Heritage Site situated in the Red Deer River Valley. The Dinosaur Provincial Park is noted for its striking badlands topography and the abundance of dinosaur fossils.

Fifty-eight dinosaur species have been discovered at the park, and more than 500 specimens have been removed and exhibited in museums globally. Your children will love it here, exploring natural history! Book now at: Dinosaur Campground.





10. MacGregor Provincial Park | Saugeen Shores, Ontario

MacGregor Point Provincial Park is an RV camping park located on Lake Huron. Its varied habitat includes a 7-kilometer stretch of coast, coastal wetlands, forests, and dunes.

Park interpreters offer a full range of activities such as guided walks by the shore through silver maple swamps and cattail marshes. The park’s ponds, fens, and bogs reveal unusual inhabitants. To get camping already, visit: Macgregor Point Provincial Park.

11. Gros Morne RV Campground | Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland

You’ll have to cross by ferry from Nova Scotia to visit Newfoundland and Labrador, but the breathtaking scenery and wildlife is worth the time and effort.

Gros Morne RV Campground is situated in the heart of Gros Morne National Park in Rocky Harbour. With 75 RV sites and full services, tent sites, and motel accommodations, the campground is within walking distance to the town.

There are additional services for truck maintenance and truck accessories should you have any emergencies. For reservations, visit: Gros Morne RV Campground.

12. Pinery Provincial Park | Ontario

Did you know the sunsets at Pinery Provincial Park are ranked by National Geographic as one of the “Top 10 Best in the World”? Also, the park’s natural environment is designed to preserve the oak savanna and beach dune ecology.

Pinery Park has 1,275 RV sites with excellent year-round outdoor recreation. For bookings, visit: Pinery Provincial Park.

13. Algonquin Provincial Park | Ontario

Camping is one of Algonquin Provincial Park visitors’ most popular activities, with opportunities grouped into two – Drive To Camping and Backcountry Camping.

The park features forests, rivers, and numerous lakes, including the large Lake of Two Rivers. The Whiskey Rapids Trail along the Oxtongue River, and the Barron Canyon Trail with views from the north rim, are definitely a must-see. To get on the trail, visit: Algonquin Park – Ontario Parks.

14. Sasquatch Provincial Park | British Columbia

Sasquatch Provincial Park is located north of Harrison Hot Springs. Sasquatch is loved for its series of pocket lakes, a unique second-growth birch forest, and scenic mountain ridges.

Hicks and Deer Lakes are ideal for boating and water sports, while Trout Lake provides an indulging fishing experience. You can also enjoy camping, hiking, wildlife viewing, and picnicking near your RV. For travel arrangements, visit: Sasquatch Provincial Park.

15. Willow Rock Campground | Bow Valley Provincial Park, Alberta

This camper’s delight is located in Bow Valley Provincial Park. It offers unserviced and power sites – some in open areas and some in treed areas. There are playgrounds, showers, and flush toilets too.

Enjoy a plethora of fun activities in the neighboring areas, for those who want to venture beyond their RV. To book early, visit: Bow Valley Park Campgrounds.

16. Mountain Shadows RV Park and Campground | Iskut, British Columbia

Mountain Shadows Campground offers tent and RV/trailer sites with a beautiful setting near the lake. Fishing does feel surreal. It is nestled in a cozy forest setting just minutes from downtown Sparwood.

You can camp at Mountain Shadow RV Park and Campground in a travel trailer or RV and enjoy the warmth of the campfire nights. For early-bird reservations, visit: Mountain Shadows RV Park.

17. Forillon National Park | Gaspe, Quebec

At Forillon National Park, you can enjoy a wide range of experiences by the sea, along cliffs, and in the forest. Want a quiet stroll across a pebble beach, or to enjoy some water sports activities like snorkeling? Forillon National Park is the place to go! Visit Perce Rock nearby to top off a truly unique RV vacation. To dive in, visit: Forillon National Park.

18. Goldstream Provincial Park | Victoria, British Columbia

Massive trees, majestic waterfalls, flowers, birds, and fascinating fish are but a few of the attractions that draw people to Goldstream Provincial Park. There’s also a meandering river that meets the sea. It is about 16 km from downtown Victoria on southern Vancouver Island.

Check out Dinghy Towing for boat racing; other water sports are also possible along the park’s waterways. For more information, visit Goldstream Provincial Park.

19. Mount Kidd RV Park & Campground | Kananaskis, Alberta

Canada’s number one camping destination is a campground with motorhome, trailer, and tent sites, tennis courts, a playground, & a common room. Mount Kidd RV Park & Campground fits that bill.

Year-round Kananaskis camping is offered in the Canadian Rockies. The Kananaskis Country Golf Course is next door, and Nakiska Ski Resort is only minutes away.

Are you ready to rumble in your RV to one of the most beautiful places on earth? Then visit Mount Kidd RV Park to get started on your next RV road trip.

20. Birds Hill Provincial Park – Manitoba

Birds Hill Provincial Park is a year-round natural park and is located in the Boreal Plains ecozone, protecting certain areas of Aspen/Oak parkland, as well as providing opportunities for recreation to campers.

Here, you can explore an old homestead; wander through the wildflowers; race to the top of the viewing tower; or walk, cycle, or horseback ride through a network of trails that will take you anywhere and everywhere. There’s even a beach to cool off and swim! To enjoy Birds Hill’s favorites, book here: Manitoba Parks – Birds Hill Park.

Richard is the General Manager at RV Part Shop. RV Part Shop is a leading retailer of RV parts and accessories, truck accessories, marine parts and outdoor and camping gear, featuring over 100,000 products. The company serves customers in both Canada and the USA from 23 different warehouses continent-wide.