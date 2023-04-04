A Guide To Camping Near White Sands National Park

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Can You Go RV Camping At White Sands National Park?

White Sands National Park is a beautiful place that you really have to see to believe. The dunes are made entirely of gypsum sand, giving them a striking white color and an incredibly soft texture that rivals the nicest beach you’ve ever been to.

The park also features some of the most unique landscapes you’ll ever see, as well as some pretty fantastic hikes and some of the best sand sledding you’ll ever find.

Yes, we highly recommend a visit to this park—and of course, we highly recommend camping while you’re there. That said, there are some things you should know before camping near White Sands National Park. Here’s all the info you need to make your trip successful.

Camping near White Sands National Park

Unfortunately, there is no RV camping allowed at White Sands National Park. In fact, there is no car camping allowed in the park either. The only kind of camping offered in this gorgeous park is backcountry camping. You will need a permit to experience backcountry camping in White Sands, and you will need to be prepared to rough it in the harsh conditions the sand dunes present.

Prefer a more comfortable camping experience? We recommend seeking out camping near White Sands National Park, rather than in it. Fortunately, there are a number of nearby camping options, and most of them offer accommodations for RVs, meaning you can totally bring your comfy home-on-wheels.

Wondering where to find White Sands National Park camping outside of the park itself? We recommend the locations below.

Oliver Lee Memorial State Park

Oliver Lee Memorial State Park is a surprisingly affordable state park not far from White Sands that offers dry camping as well as some partial-hookup sites. The restrooms and showers here are clean and well kept, and there is a dump station available for campers. We also really love the view at this park.

Dog Canyon Dispersed Camping

Prefer a free option? The Dog Canyon Dispersed Camping area right outside of Oliver Lee Memorial State Park is also a great place to stay. Obviously, you won’t have any amenities when staying here, but you do have a nice view, and we have heard of people paying for a single night of camping at the state park in order to use the dump station and showers.

Alamogordo-White Sands KOA Journey

Finally, there is the Alamogordo-White Sands KOA Journey. This is the place to go if you prefer luxury camping. It features full-hookup sites, clean bathhouses, a pool, a dog park, and a whole lot more. It is one of the more expensive camping options in the area, but if you’re looking for a great place to unwind, this is your spot.

When to visit White Sands National Park

As is the case with any outdoor attraction, some times of the year are better than others for visiting this park.

In the summer, you will experience extreme heat. Not only does this make exploring the park less comfortable, it can also make camping less enjoyable, particularly if you are camping without hookups or you’re in an RV without air conditioning. On top of that, summer is when kids are out of school and many families are taking family vacations. This means more crowds in the park during the summer months.

What about winter? Well, winter can be a good time to visit, as the temperatures are definitely cooler and the crowd levels are lower, but the park can actually see some pretty cold temperatures during the winter months. This can be a problem when RV camping.

In our opinion, the best times to visit this park are the spring and the fall, with fall winning by a bit simply because you’ll get to see the Rio Grande Cottonwood trees change color during this time of year. That said, any time between March and May—or in October or November—should give you great weather, lower crowds, and plenty of good times.

What to do in White Sands National Park

Now that you know when to visit and where to find camping near White Sands National Park, you may be wondering what to do once you get there. Below are our top picks for things to do in White Sands National Park. Pick and choose from this list and you really can’t go wrong!

Stop in at the Visitor Center

We always recommend making your first stop at any national park the visitor center. The visitor center at this park features a short introductory video that is well worth watching in order to fully appreciate the place. There are also several exhibits for those who prefer to read about the park before going in.

Sled the dunes

The number one thing you absolutely must do when visiting White Sands National Park? Sled the sand dunes, of course! Because the sand in this park is so soft, it makes for excellent sledding, and it’s 100% allowed on all of the dunes in the park.

Simply grab a sled at the local Walmart, pick up some sled wax at the gift shop at the visitor center, and hit any slopes you like during your visit.

Hike the Alkali Flat Trail

Are you up for a challenge? If so, the Alkali Flat Trail might be for you. Hiking this trail is a great way to immerse yourself in the beauty of White Sands. That said, it is also a very long and difficult trail, so you want to go in fully prepared. If you aren’t an experienced hiker, you might want to skip it altogether in favor of an easier trail.

Stroll the Dune Life Nature Trail

Speaking of easier trails, we also highly recommend the Dune Life Nature Trail. This is a super easy path that takes you through some of the more interesting dunes in the park. There are signs along the trail that point out various plants and give more information on the flora and fauna that are native to the dunes.

Take a ranger-guided hike

Lastly, we highly recommend taking a ranger-guided hike if at all possible. There are both free and paid hikes available, and all of them are wonderfully informative. We especially love the full moon hike that happens once a month during certain parts of the year.

All that said, you will want to be sure to grab tickets for the ranger-guided hike of your choice ahead of time because they do sell out.

Dining and shopping near White Sands National Park

There are plenty of opportunities for dining and shopping near White Sands National Park in Alamogordo. There is a Walmart (where you can pick up sleds, groceries, and other necessities), as well as a local grocery store. Chain restaurants are plentiful in the town, so you’re sure to find some favorites if you prefer to stick to the familiar.

That said, there are also lots of local spots that are worth checking out. These include a popular diner called Waffle and Pancake Shoppe, the comfort food stop referred to as Our Country Kitchen, and the local favorite named Hi-D-Ho Burger.

There you have it: everything you need to know about camping near White Sands National Park! Now get out there and enjoy an amazing national park adventure with your friends and family.

Chelsea Gonzales is a full-time RVer, freelance writer, and roadschooling mama who loves sharing her expertise about RVing with kids, roadschooling, and full-time RVing. The entrepreneurial and free-spirited author is also artistic director of the Aistear Mobile Irish Dance Academy, and currently travels with her family in a 27-foot travel trailer. Chelsea’s informational articles about full-time RVing, raising children on the road, camping, and destination features appear on her blog, Wonder Wherever We Wander. throughout the RV LIFE network, and in RV industry media outlets such as Outdoorsy, Coach-Net, and RV Share.