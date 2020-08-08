5 Must-Have Items For RV Camping With Your Dog

We want our dogs to enjoy RV camping trips just as much as we do. Luckily, most dogs really love camping with their families.

There are some great items that will help keep your dog happy, healthy, and safe while traveling. Here are our top 5 items for camping with your dog.

1. ID tag and a tattoo or microchip

A dog ID tag and permanent ID like a tattoo or a microchip are must-haves for RV camping with your dog. Even a well-trained dog can wander and get lost in unfamiliar surroundings. An ID tag with your name and phone number will quickly tell anyone who finds your lost dog exactly where he belongs.

Dog tags are often lost, so having a tattoo or microchip (available from a veterinarian) as a permanent ID will help ensure that your dog can be reunited with you if he gets lost while you are RV camping.

2. Exercise pen

A portable exercise pen (sometimes called portable play yards) are the best thing that has come along in years for RV camping with dogs. Exercise pens are portable fencing systems that fold up easily for transportation.

Exercise pens come in different heights from 18 inches to 5 feet. Need a bigger space for your dog? Several exercise pens can easily be linked together to make a big play yard for dogs.

3. Food dispensing toys

Food dispensing toys will keep your dogs happy and busy when RV camping. You can fill them with your dog’s kibble meals, and your dog will have to work his brain to get the kibble out.

Good food dispensing toys for dogs range from easy (Kong toys) to more difficult (Kong Wobbler) and some like the Petsafe Treat and Train can even be used as a training aid that helps take the dog’s focus away from barking at the door, jumping on guests, and begging at the table.

4. RV temperature monitor

One day, you will need to leave your pet in the RV alone while camping with your dog. Your RV air conditioner will control your RV’s temperature on a hot day, unless power to the RV fails for some reason. If that happens, your RV will heat up really fast. This can be lethal for your beloved pet.

An RV temperature monitor will allow you to check the temperature of your RV on your mobile device while you are away doing things like sightseeing or grocery shopping.

Youtuber RV S.W.A.T. shares a great review of the pet temperature monitor in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5. A portable dog cot

Dogs like to relax in comfort and style. A portable dog cot is a dog bed that is raised off the ground. The lightweight, easy to store design lets air circulate all around it, providing a comfortable, dry place where your dog can chill after a swim in the lake or a big hike. It just might become your dog’s favorite place to sleep.

These items will keep your four-legged companion safe and comfortable in the RV. Read more tips on camping with your dog in our previous article here.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/