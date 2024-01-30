Don’t Miss Stella Mare RV Resort On Galveston Island

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Texas is always a popular destination for RVers due to its warm weather, coastal regions, and wide-open spaces. Galveston Island is a particularly beautiful area that attracts visitors year-round. If you’re considering bringing your RV to this area, check out Stella Mare RV Resort.

This luxury resort provides everything you need for a fun and comfortable visit. In addition to the many park amenities, you can also explore the surrounding area for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stella Mare is open all year long, so you can drop in whenever you want. Just be sure to book a reservation, because this destination is quite popular.

Overview

Stella Mare RV Resort is located at 3418 Stella Mare Lane, Galveston, Texas, 77554. The park is fairly large, with a grand total of 195 sites. The RV sites are a mixture of back-in, pull-through, and big-rig sites. Each site has full hookups so you’re guaranteed to have water, electricity, and sewage.

Although the park is open year-round, the prices may vary depending on the time of year. For instance, the holidays are busy times for this park, so it’s more expensive to book a reservation during Thanksgiving or Christmas. The spring/summer rates are also higher than the fall/winter rates.

In addition to the RV sites, this park also offers a variety of rental cabins. These vacation homes come in two sizes. The smaller one can accommodate one–four people, while the larger one can host up to 12 in comfort. All rentals have stocked kitchens, heating and A/C, covered decks, Wi-Fi, and fully furnished interiors. If you have a larger group or just want a break from your RV, these rentals are worth a look.

In terms of pricing, you can expect to pay about $60–$105 per night for an RV site. Again, pricing varies depending on the type of RV site and the time of year. Some prices may be higher or lower, so be sure to check the park website for more accurate estimates. If you’d like to see more details about this park and reserve a site, visit stellamarervresort.com. One-week, two-week, and one-month rentals periods are also available upon request.

Amenities

When it comes to amenities, Stella Mare RV Resort doesn’t cut any corners. As mentioned above, every RV site comes with full hookups, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. Each site also comes with high-speed wireless internet, paved concrete pads, parking for two vehicles, and a patio with an in-ground umbrella holder. Every RV site is also lush and beautifully landscaped.

One of the main appeals for this resort is the fact that it’s within walking distance of the beach. You can soak up the sand and sun and then easily return to the resort anytime you need to cool off or grab something to eat. If you want to enjoy something man-made, you can also spend time at the resort’s pool and splash pad. This is a perfect setup for young families because the kids can swim or play in the splash pad while the adults lounge in the hot tub and on pool chairs.

If the kiddos get tired of playing in the water, there’s also a wonderful playground in the park. It’s fairly large and is located on a sandy patch of ground, so nobody will scrape their knees or get splinters from wood chips. Pets are also welcome at the Stella Mare RV Resort. In fact, the resort has two dog parks for them to run and play in.

There are also plenty of amenities for guest comfort and convenience. For instance, there are laundry facilities, restrooms, and showers. You can take care of the essentials before hitting the beach!

Additional amenities/activities in the resort include:

Horseshoes

Guest center with TV and kitchen

Accessible accommodations

Observation deck with 360-degree views

Nearby lake

Fishing

Tiki hut

Fire pits and BBQ grills

And much more!

The resort also hosts regular activities, so you can get connected with the community and have a fun time. You can rest assured that all your lifestyle and entertainment needs will be met when you stay here. It’s a beautiful park that was built with comfort in mind.

Nearby Activities/Attractions

Even though Stella Mare RV Resort is packed full of fun things to do, there are a lot of options in the surrounding area as well. Galveston Island is a popular destination for travelers, so there’s no shortage of activities, restaurants, shopping centers, and interesting attractions.

If you’re looking for a fun day of rides and games, check out Pleasure Pier. This popular spot includes a roller coaster, rides over the water, games, and lots of fun places to shop and eat. Galveston Island also has a lot of history to explore, so consider visiting the Tall Ship ELISSA, the Galveston Island Railroad Museum, or even taking a historic ghost tour at night.

There are also a variety of tours and experiences to enjoy. For instance, you can take a boat ride to watch dolphins, take an e-bike adventure tour, or enjoy a Galveston Bay sailing adventure.

Don’t miss out on other local attractions like Moody Gardens, Seawall Urban Park, and the 61st Street Fishing Pier. This list only scratches the surface of all the ways to enjoy Galveston Island, so check out the city’s tourism page for more ideas of where to go.

There are also countless options for dining in this area. If you’re a foodie who loves to try local favorites, consider visiting places like:

You can also visit The Strand, or The Spot, which are popular tourist destinations in Galveston. They each have a collection of popular local diners and restaurants, so everyone is sure to find something they like. There’s no reason to go hungry when you’re surrounded by all these great options!

Reviews

Stella Mare’s quality speaks for itself, but it’s always good to hear from the guests who have stayed here. Users of RV LIFE Campgrounds have given Stella Mare a 9/10, making it one of the highest rated parks on this service. Nearly everyone gave it a good or excellent rating and some of the complimented features were the park’s cleanliness, scenic location, and green surroundings.

The only complaints were that the Wi-Fi was a bit slow at times and some areas were not handicap-accessible. People generally had a nice quiet stay as well, but a few people complained about noise. Overall, Stella Mare stands out as one of the best RV resorts in Galveston Island.

If you’d like to read more reviews from guests, visit RV Life Campgrounds.