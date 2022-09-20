Visit Emerald Desert RV Resort In Southern California

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Emerald Desert RV Resort In California

California visitors have no shortage of RV parks and resorts to choose from. The problem becomes finding the best spot to stay! You can guarantee that there are a lot of resorts vying for attention, but the Emerald Desert RV Resort near Palm Springs should rank high on your list.

This is a beautiful and lush RV resort that boasts wide open spaces, lovely landscaping, and tons of amenities. It’s the perfect resort for RVers who want to travel in style.

California has been a destination for travelers, RVers, and snowbirds for a long time, so there’s a thriving hospitality culture in this state. When you stay at Emerald Desert RV Resort, all of your needs will be met (and probably exceeded). Let’s do a deep dive into this resort and explore exactly what makes it such an appealing destination for RVers.

Go RV camping near Palm Springs

Emerald Desert RV Resort is located at 76000 Frank Sinatra Dr, Palm Desert, CA. This location is nestled in the Coachella Valley, close to Palm Springs. It’s also right in the middle of Santa Barbara and San Diego, so you can enjoy these large coastal cities during your visit.

This resort is one of the famous Sunland Resorts, which is a chain that has locations across Southern California. There are seven resorts in all, but Emerald Desert RV Resort is said to be the crown jewel of them all.

This resort is a decent size, and it has space for 251 RV sites. It isn’t the largest park in California, but it’s not tiny either. As an additional perk, all of these sites boast full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/50 amps). Wi-Fi is also available across the whole resort, so it’s easy to stay connected to your job, family, and everything else.

Almost every California RV resort is open year-round, and this resort is no exception. Seasonal rates may be cheaper or more expensive based on the time of year. For instance, many parks have more expensive rates during the winter because this is the time when most RVers want to pack up and head to sunnier states. Rates also vary based on the type of site you reserve. The current daily rates are as follows:

Premium Site: $114

$114 Deluxe Site: $125

$125 Elite Site: $135

$135 Luxury Site: $145

Platinum and Super Platinum Sites are also available for massive RVs. These sites are designed to accommodate vehicles that are between 45-60 feet long.

There are also 14 villas available to rent. These villas range in size and have between 1-3 bedrooms. Each one is beautifully decorated and fully stocked with everything you need. They tend to fill up quickly, so make sure you create a reservation far in advance.

Campground amenities

The amenities are where this resort really has a chance to shine. For starters, it has all the basics that you would expect from an RV resort. As mentioned above, every site has full hookups and Wi-Fi access. There are also clean and well-maintained bathrooms and showers available.

Laundry facilities are also located on-site, so you can wash your clothes without making a trek into town. The laundry services operate on a card system, so you don’t need to worry about finding enough change to wash and dry a load!

These are the necessities, but Emerald Desert RV Resort goes above and beyond the basics. They offer high-quality amenities and activities that guests of all ages can enjoy. There’s a sparkling pool and spa that comes with a great poolside setup. Guests can rent cabanas if they want to relax and unwind. Each rental comes with drinks, snacks, cooling towels, and much more.

If you’re looking for fun ways to spend your time, look no further! This resort has all the games and activities you could need. There are outdoor games like bocce, pickleball, horseshoes, tennis, and a putting green. Dogs are welcome at this park and can enjoy the three dog parks around the resort.

The indoor amenities are also considerable. There are two club rooms and a ballroom, which are perfect for high-end events. This resort also hosts regular events for guests to enjoy. Take a look at the events calendar to see if anything fun is happening during your stay. Maybe you’ll get the chance to hear a live concert, participate in a game night, or just enjoy some Sunday brunch.

Your RV will also be well-cared for when you stay at the Emerald Desert RV Resort. There’s a staffed RV wash and climate-controlled RV storage spaces for vehicles as large as 45 feet long. If you want to book an extended stay here and spend time in a villa, you can simply store your RV and know that it’s in good hands.

Nearby activities/attractions

Although the resort offers plenty of ways to relax and enjoy your stay, the surrounding area is also worth exploring. California is famous for its bustling cities, and you have the chance to see some of the area’s best qualities.

This resort is located in Palm Desert, but it’s also very close to the larger city of Palm Springs. If you want to spend time in the city, there are lots of ways to fill your day.

Take a trip to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Here, you can see local wildlife on display! If you’re an art lover, check out the Coachella Valley Art Scene, where you can experience the thriving art community in this area.

Kids will love visiting the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, the Desert Ice Castle, and the Palm Desert Aquatic Center. You can also explore the natural beauty of the area. Palm Desert is close enough for you to visit the San Andreas Fault, take a Jeep tour through Joshua Tree National Park, or check out the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center.

There are also a lot of great dining options in this area! If you want to eat like a local, try some of these places:

Cork Tree Restaurant

Torakichi Ramen

Mastro’s Steakhouse

The Pink Cabana

Oceana Restaurant

La Quinta Cliffhouse

Pacifica Seafood Restaurant

Wilma and Frieda’s Cafe

Billy Q’s

La Spiga Ristorante Italiano

And many, many more!

Campground reviews

Emerald Desert RV Resort has knocked it out of the park in every category, and its reviews reflect this. The resort has received a great 7.7/10 average rating from users on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. According to a recent reviewer,

“Emerald Desert RV Park is now our go-to place to stop overnight on the way to and from California destinations. Convenient to I-10. Clean, safe, concrete pads. Shade trees, dog park, swimming pool and lots of activities that we usually don’t have time to enjoy. Highly recommended. We camped at Emerald Desert RV Resort in a Motorhome.” – Via LynnPaul on RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Find more campgrounds in California

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

