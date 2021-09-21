Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Best RV Campgrounds To See Fall Foliage

A trip to see the trees showcase their beautiful colors should be on every RVer’s bucket list. Whether you head west to see the Aspens or east to see the color in New England, you won’t be sorry you took the trip. You might even want to make plans yearly and it wouldn’t hurt to plan a year in advance.

Below are some of the best campgrounds to see fall foliage; you can find even more great RV parks and destinations on Campground Reviews or while planning your travels with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

1. Kebler Corner – Aspen, Colorado

With access to hiking and biking trails, as well as fly fishing in Anthracite Creek that runs behind the property, Kebler Corner is a great place to see the beauty of fall color in the Rocky Mountains. Kebler offers full hook-ups as well as tent camping and cabins for rent.

Aspen is a prime place to see the color change as the dense foliage takes on deep yellow, auburn, and orange hues. The best time to see the seasons changing is from late September through early October.

Kebler Corner is located in Somerset, just north of Paonia. The views are spectacular, not to mention the grounds are impeccably maintained. We even met the owner (who lives on property) and he was working the entire weekend while chatting away with his guests. The fact they have a general/liquor store on the property is the icing on the cake.

There’s actually a lowkey hiking trail on the other side of the property leading to gorgeous views. We were here during Fourth of July, and people were grilling and having a great time. You’ll easily become friendly with your neighbors, though the space for the campground is large enough to go out on your own and not be bothered.

Hidden gem!!!! Our favorite campground by far. Beautiful, right on the river. Quiet, no highway noises. Always meet friendly families, some of who have become friends we stay in touch with. I think you will love this place as much as we do. We camped at Kebler Corner in a Fifth Wheel.” – via LMDB on Campground Reviews

2. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park – White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in the White Mountains of New Hampshire is truly a family destination with lots of activities. Located along the Saco River, the area is noted for hiking, fishing, tubing, and many other activities.

With approximately 200 sites, the RV park provides full hook-ups in premium sites and has a pool, arcade, family pavilion with nightly movies, tennis courts, and camp store.

Since New Hampshire is so far north, the best time of year to visit White Mountain National Forest to see the color change is around the middle of September to early October. There will still be plenty of beauty after the middle of October for a short time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3. Tahoe Valley Campground – South Lake Tahoe, California

Tahoe Valley Campground is located in beautiful South Lake Tahoe. Enjoy the many amenities of a first class RV park, including a pickleball court, fishing, hiking trails, playground, and tennis court.

This park also provides beautiful views of towering pines and mountain vistas. While you’re here, enjoy the beaches or stroll the river. You can also head to the nearby casinos in the evening after a day of outdoor activities.

The Sierra Nevada Mountain Range is one of the best places on the West Coast to see fall foliage. The mountain range stretches more than 250 miles from the Mojave Desert to the Cascade Range. The best time of year to see the color change in the Sierra Nevadas is from the middle of September in the northern areas through the end of October.

4. Santa Fe Skies RV Park – Sante Fe, New Mexico

Nestled on the western slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and just south of Sante Fe, Santa Fe Skies RV Park is a beautiful, family-owned campground that sits on 17 acres. The park’s 55 pull-through sites are designed to accommodate large motor coaches and travel trailers with full hook-ups.

Visitors can enjoy the nation’s oldest capital city along with the unobstructed sunrise and sunset views from the Turquoise Trail.

If you want to see the fall foliage here, check out the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The RV park sits on a ridge just outside of town where you can get a panoramic view of the entire Santa Fe area. The sunset makes the mountains shine with a red glow in the evening, hence the name Sangre de Cristo or “Blood of Christ.” The Jemez mountains are viewable to the west and the Cerrillos Hills, the Ortiz Mountains, and Sandia Peak are to the south and southwest.

The color change here is best seen from the start of October through the end of the month. In this part of the country, the fall color change will be slightly more subtle and different because of the desert climate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5. Grand Marais Campground – Isle Royale National Park, Michigan

Grand Marais RV Park & Campground is the ideal base camp for access to Lake Superior and the surrounding regions. The campground offers full hook-up sites with a ball field, playground, harbor side pavilion, recreation hall, community garden, and Gitchi-Gami bike trail connections.

As part of the Grand Marais Recreation Area, the camp is adjacent to the harbor and just a short walk away from downtown Grand Marais and Sweetheart’s Bluff nature area.

This region of Minnesota is famous for awesome Lake Superior scenery, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the Sawtooth Mountains, Superior National Forest, and other Minnesota State Parks.

Isle Royale National Park is a small island cluster located in the eastern part of Lake Superior, close to the border of Ontario. It is a remote area with access by plane or boat only. The fall scenery makes the trip worthwhile. The best time of year to visit Isle Royale and see the fall foliage is from the middle of September until the middle of October.

6. Gros Ventre Campground – Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Located about 9 miles northeast of Jackson, Gros Ventre Campground is surrounded by cottonwood trees, bordered by the Gros Ventre River, and offers views of the Grand Teton Mountain Range.

Choose from more than 300 individual campsites and 5 large group sites. Sites vary in size and can accommodate RVs up to 45 feet. Electric hook-ups are available (50 amp) and there is a dump station on site. Gros Ventre offers campers the best views of wildlife as they make their way to the nearby river. Sites include a picnic table, fire pit, and access to flush toilets and cold running water.

Nearby Grand Teton National Park is a great place to see the seasonal fall foliage. Nature truly shows off in this place of pristine beauty and abundant wildlife. Head south to Yellowstone National Park or Jackson Hole for more adventures.

The best time of year to see the color change is during the month of October. Depending on the year, the leaves may start their change as early as end of September.

7. Rio Grande Village RV Campground – Big Bend National Park, Texas

Rio Grande Village RV Campground offers 25 RV sites with full hook-ups. Some sites may not be available for a 40-foot or longer RV due to the size of the parking lot and orientation of the spaces. 20 of the spaces are available for reservation only.

Chisos Basin, Cottonwood, and Rio Grande Basin campgrounds offer tent camping only. Other lodging is also available.

Big Bend National Park offers spectacular views of the seasonal fall foliage. The park is only a few hours southeast from El Paso, Texas.

The best time to see the color change is from about a week into November until the end of November. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather as it will help determine when the best time is to get there.

8. Coachman’s Terrace Park Campground – Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Coachman’s Terrace Park Campground is a quiet campground with full hook-ups and is adjacent to shopping, dining, skiing, sightseeing and more. Enjoy the pool at the campground or check out nearby Lake Geneva and all it has to offer.

Other great things to do in Lake Geneva include wineries, a history museum, Tristan Crist Magic Theatre shows, or Geneva Lake Shore Path. The path is 21 miles and takes visitors by homes and lakeside neighborhoods.

A two-mile area on the west end offers more views and landmarks such as Abbey Resort, Fontana Spa, and popular local restaurants. Also, don’t miss out on the Ice Castles. Tickets and warm clothing are needed to see these beautiful ice sculptures.

Just a few miles west of Lake Michigan, Lake Geneva is one of the best spots in the area to see the seasonal color change. Enjoy hiking while you view the colors and wildlife. The best time to visit is from late September until late October.

9. Roosevelt State Park, Mississippi

The campground at Roosevelt State Park offers full hook-ups, a pool, playground, hiking trails, disc golf course, fishing, and a beach. With the nearby lake, visitors can also enjoy boating and fishing.

Roosevelt State Park is located between Meridian and Jackson, Mississippi, which offers an abundance of outdoor recreational activities. The park’s scenic overlook provides a panoramic view of the Bienville National Forest – a beautiful display of nature’s color in the fall. You can see that fall color anytime from the middle of October until the middle of November.

10. Luray KOA – Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

RV camping at Luray KOA is a great way to spend time in a beautiful setting. The park offers full hook-ups, two seasonal pools, and a large dog park. Nearby pastures make this park feel off-the-beaten-path, but it is located near some great sites, including Luray Caverns, the largest caverns in the United States.

Located only an hour and a half from Washington, DC, Shenandoah National Park is considered one of the best places on the East Coast to view the fall foliage.

The best time to see the color change is during the month of October. At the beginning of the month, color changes at the highest elevations. Later, the entire forests will turn bright yellow to deep orange.

Find more campgrounds to see fall foliage

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Related articles:

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly two years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and currently reside in South Texas on the Gulf Coast. They hope to head west for the summer season. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.