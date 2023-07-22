Farm to RV Table: Are You Shopping At Local Farmers Markets Yet?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Incorporate Farmers Market Finds Into Your RV Meals

Whether you are traveling through a big city or a rural town, you’ll probably be able to find a farmers market near you. This is a great place to support local farmers and artisans. You can find delicious produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

Although farmers markets are fun to visit, you can also incorporate them into your RV lifestyle. Sometimes you can find superb ingredients for affordable prices. Plus, there’s often a farm-fresh guarantee that makes the food taste that much better.

If you keep your eyes open, you can find some great ingredients and meal staples that might change the way you cook. The food tastes amazing, and you’ll feel good about supporting small businesses and local farmers. Below, we have a list of items that you should look for next time you stop at a farmers market or produce stand. Add these ingredients to your road trip meals and see the difference for yourself!

Seasonal produce

One of the best things to get at a farmers market is fresh produce! Growers have the chance to sell items that they have harvested or foraged. In many cases, these products are better than anything you could get at a grocery store. There’s no telling what you might find, but you should always keep your eyes open for fresh, delicious food.

Some popular fare at local markets includes:

Berries (strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc)

Stone fruit (peaches, plums, apricots, etc)

Tomatoes

Corn

Cucumbers

Carrots

Apples

Grapes

Pumpkins

Squash/gourds

And much more!

If it grows in a garden, you can find it at the market! Of course, many of these items are seasonal, so you’d better snap them up if you see them. It’s fun to visit different markets throughout the year and see what you can find. If vendors have access to a greenhouse, they might even be able to offer produce that’s not in season!

Honey

Even the smallest farmers markets have at least one honey vendor! This stuff is liquid gold, and it’s perfect for all kinds of recipes. Of course, you can also just eat raw honey mixed into drinks or as a bread topper.

Although you might want to go for generic honey, many sellers offer specific blends or flavor options. If the bees used a certain type of flower nectar to make the honey, it can be infused with different flavors. For example, you might find some people offering honey made with buckwheat, clover, alfalfa, or blackberry nectar! This gives it a distinct flavor profile and sometimes affects the color too.

Sample a few different types and see what you like the best. Honey is always a bestseller, and you might be able to find some neat beeswax products as well.

Farm-fresh eggs

Eggs are another popular staple. Many people who keep chickens find that they have more eggs than they know what to do with! So the farmers market is a wonderful place to find fresh eggs. These often have colorful shells too, which sets them apart from the bleached versions you might find in other places.

Farm-fresh eggs have a rich, delicious taste too. The yolk color may depend on the chicken species, but you can often find gorgeous orange yolks in the center. Eggs are necessary for all sorts of dishes, so why not add these to your meal planning? A breakfast skillet will taste much better if it has a few local eggs mixed in.

Mushrooms

If you’re a fan of mushrooms, that’s another ingredient that you can get at the farmers market. The average grocery store might sell one or two varieties, but they’re nothing special. On the other hand, some people specialize in foraging or growing unique species!

Different mushrooms have distinct flavors. The vendors can tell you all about the types that they sell and maybe even make some suggestions for recipes or flavor combinations. Pick up a few new mushrooms to spice up your next campground meal.

Baked goods

Although many RVers can cook on a regular basis, baking is harder when you live in a vehicle. RV ovens aren’t always reliable, and elevation changes can make it difficult to adapt your recipes. Fortunately, you can find plenty of delicious baked goods when you stop at a local market.

There’s nothing better than homemade bread, so keep your eyes open for vendors who are selling loaves. You can also find other treats like cookies, pies, pretzels, and everything in between. It’s not hard to find matching dips, jams, and spreads as well.

Canned goods

Speaking of bread toppings, some vendors specialize in canned goods. Although we all love fresh food, sometimes it’s better to preserve these foods for future use. There’s no limit to what you can make. Pickles, jelly, jam, and preserves are all on the menu.

Some might have extra flavors as well, and each vendor has their own specialty. If you’re looking for something spicy or zesty, look for someone who is selling homemade salsa. Canned goods are a great choice because they usually last for a long time.

Fresh herbs

Sometimes the things you buy at a farmers market are one-and-done. But there are some items that keep giving long after the initial purchase. That’s why fresh herbs are a great investment! Some people at the market may sell potted herbs and other small plants.

If you travel in an RV, a living plant can add some freshness to your decor. In addition, the herbs are edible, and you can add them to all sorts of dishes. The specific offerings will vary from place to place, but vendors typically offer things like mint, basil, rosemary, and thyme, etc.

Meat products

Although plants are a major focus of many markets, meat is also on the menu. A local market is a great place to find high-quality meat. It might be a bit more expensive, but the quality is often better compared to what you might find at a supermarket.

There are lots of options here as well. Fresh cuts are often available, but you can also find dried jerky, bones/bone broth, meat jelly, and more. Fur pelts and horns might also be up for sale if you’re interested in those things.

Spices, herbs, and tea mixes

Dried goods are another valuable offering in many markets. Everyone needs a few spices to season their dishes. Dried herbs are also handy because you can keep them for a long time and use them when you’re ready. You can also get aromatic blends for potpourri. Tea combinations are another popular option.

If you see dried bundles of flowers, leaves, and herbs, take a minute to check them out. You never know when you might find your new favorite flavor or fragrance.

Leftovers from street food

Finally, you can repurpose meals from the farmers market into new creations! It’s fun to stroll through the vendor booths and snack on some street food. But at the end of the day, the leftovers can be turned into something new and delicious.

For example, you can turn street corn into a delicious topping for nachos. Spare popcorn can be topped with cheese and taco seasoning for a tasty snack. Leftover bread can be converted into French toast, croutons, or any type of sandwich you want.

At the end of the day, a farmers market is a great resource for RVers. You can find all sorts of ingredients to spice up your meals. Keep your eyes open as you travel, and you’ll be surprised to see how many local vendors there are.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.