New RV Resort Opens In Houston

The newest RV resort to open in the Houston area is Eric & Jay’s RV Park. Almost like a response to the need for more quality RV options due to the pandemic, Eric & Jay’s RV Park opened in mid-June in the heart of Houston.

The 10-acre resort is located just off State Highway 288 and a short drive from the Texas Medical Center, Houston Zoo, and the Museum District. An RV snowbird’s enticement is 10 percent off during the first month’s stay.

Amenities at Eric & Jay’s RV Park

Eric & Jay’s RV Park is a bit of a hidden gem, according to Eric Houston, one-half of the team who created the resort; Jay Fields is the other co-owner.

“We have your typical amenities with an outdoor grill, outdoor kitchen, a well-stocked fishing pond, a community garden that’s currently under construction, a nice swimming pool with lots of privacy, a 12-person hot tub, laundry facilities, a fitness workout room, and much more,” says Eric.

Other amenities in this pet-friendly resort include 114 sites ranging from 30-feet to 40-feet long, with full hookups including 20/30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, and a picnic table at each site. The 3,300-square-foot clubhouse is spectacular! It includes a 70-inch HDTV, a coffee bar, and easy chairs for reclining in this Hill Country retro lounge.

Nearby Houston attractions

A few miles from Eric & Jay’s is the city’s Museum District. This cultural asset offers 19 museums, with 11 of those free to the public year-round.

Some of those museums offering free admission on Thursdays include the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, Children’s Museum of Houston, The Health Museum, the Czech Center Museum Houston, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, and the Houston Museum of African American Culture. More details about free admission and museum hours can be found by visiting the Houston Museum District website.

Also located a short drive from Eric & Jay’s is the 445-acre Hermann Park in the heart of Houston. Welcoming an estimated six million visitors annually, Hermann Park attractions include lakes, gardens, playgrounds, walking trails, pavilions, and a golf course.

McGovern Centennial Gardens within the park is a welcoming eight-acres of greenery that features 50 different species of trees, lots of flowers, shrubs, a woodland garden, and a rose garden. The Miller Outdoor Amphitheater is a popular entertainment venue showcasing movies, plays, performing arts, along with cultural and music presentations throughout the year.

Hermann Park Golf Course first opened in 1922 and underwent a complete renovation in 1998. The 18-hole course is a par 70 and measures a short 6,014 yards. This popular city course features water hazards on half of the holes, and also includes a driving range, practice putting green, pro shop, and complete snack bar.

Houston offers 37 golf courses, and Clear Creek Golf Club is just two-and-a-half miles from Eric & Jay’s.

Plan your Houston camping trip

Use trip planning tools like RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App to find more campgrounds and points of interest in the area. While you’re in Houston, check out this new RV resort near the NASA Space Center.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a golf column, “The RV Golfer,” which is published every month in rvlife.com. He can be reached at rstedman@gmail.com.