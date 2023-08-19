The Future of Portable Power: Jackery 2000 Plus Review

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is portable and versatile. Photo: Blake Trutsch

Brand Ambassadors Put the Jackery 2000 Plus to the Test

Jackery, a portable energy leader with products used widely in RV circles, has once again elevated the benchmark with the launch of their Solar Generator 2000 Plus. This cutting-edge product combines stellar performance, supreme reliability, and peace of mind. Jackery recently put their new Solar Generator 2000 Plus in the hands of our RV LIFE Brand Ambassadors, Jennifer Kampfschulte and Blake Trutsch, to give the Jackery 2000 Plus a full workout.

As experienced RVers, they understand the importance of energy efficiency and independence on the road. With their role as brand ambassadors, the show must go on, often when no power is available. Having a booth at an RV show or rally doesn’t always guarantee power will be available. Often, campsites available at larger events have little power, or none at all. Jennifer and Blake put the Jackery 2000 Plus to good use and gave us their professional insight.

Jackery 2000 Plus at the Campsite

Without a doubt the first benefit of the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is the lack of noise it produces. Unlike a typical gasoline or diesel generator, the Jackery 2000 Plus is virtually silent. It can provide AC or DC power for a long time, especially during quiet hours when you aren’t allowed to run your ICE generator, or simply don’t wish to burn fuel.

It’s also great in a pinch when the power in the campground goes out, is flaky, or if you are in a location where you might only be on 30-amps, and need some supplemental power. The Jackery 2000 Plus is also handy inside the camper when your outlets are full, sparse, or simply non-existent…as might be the case on a slideout.

When the weather cooperates, it is nice to get some work done outside of the RV. As a brand ambassador, Jennifer uses both her phone and computer often for social media posts and other interactions. Having the supplemental power out on the picnic table, deck, or virtually anywhere comfortable is a huge plus. When it warms up, a portable fan plugs right into the many ports available on the Jackery 2000 Plus to keep you cool.

Relaxing and working with our laptop and portable fan plugged into the Jackery 2000 Plus. Photo: Blake Trutsch

Jackery 2000 Plus On the Job

When duty calls, the Jackery 2000 Plus more than proves its worth in its versatility. It’s great for powering a TV or laptop display at the booth during a show or rally. It also provides great flexibility to be able to set up a booth or table where the people are, versus where there is power. Its fantastic capacity means the show can go on all day.

“We can run the show loop on our 24-inch TV and power the demonstration iPad all day long with the Jackery 2000. It’s a game changer for us. We can set up shop anywhere now.” Jennifer Kampfschulte – RV LIFE Brand Ambassador

Jackery SolarSaga Solar Panels

The two solar panels Blake and Jennifer tested for the Jackery 2000 Plus are powerful, yet fold flat and thin. Each SolarSaga 200W solar panel provides over 13 square feet of solar exposure, yet folds to just a 2 x 2 foot square that is only an inch and ½ thick. As its name indicates, each panel will generate up to 200 watts of power at 18 volts. Two SolarSaga panels can recharge the Jackery 2000 Plus in about seven hours, giving you quiet power all evening long.

The solar panels will also supplement or offset some of the power you are using, making it possible to run the Jackery 2000 Plus potentially for days. This was a common scenario these brand ambassadors found themselves in during multi-day RV rallies. With the correct connectors, the 2000 Plus can accept a total of 6 panels, generating a whopping 1200W of power!

Two SolarSaga 200W Panels Hooked to the Jackery 2000 Plus Solar Generator. Photo: Blake Trutsch

Jackery 2000 Plus Specifications

The Jackery 2000 Plus weighs in at just over 61 lbs. Wheels and a handy handle make it easier to move around. Other pertinent specs are:

Capacity – 2042.8Wh

Battery – LiFePO4 – 4000 Cycles to 70%

Charging Time (AC) – 2 Hours

AC Ports – Standard AC Out (4), 30-amp AC Out (1)

DC Car Ports – Lighter/DC – (1)

USB-A (2) – 18W Max

USB-C (2) – 100W Max

Size – H=14.7in, W=18.6in, D=14.1in

Warranty – Three years, additional two more years with Product Registration

A quiet revolution in energy generation

Adding to its compelling features, the Solar Generator 2000 incorporates patented heat dissipation technology that keeps noise levels capped at a maximum of 53 dB and under 30 dB at room temperature. To put that into context, it’s as quiet as a library, making it a product that combines power and enjoyment for those who value tranquility.

Innovation in Solar Conversion

What sets the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus apart is the integration of Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology into the structure of its solar panels. This leading-edge technology allows the generator to achieve an impressive solar conversion efficiency rate of up to 25%.

Even more impressive is its capability to fully charge in just two hours when connected with up to six Jackery Solar Saga 200W devices…the same time it takes using AC power!

A commitment to safety & sustainability

It’s not just about performance and convenience; Jackery also prioritizes user safety. Their patented intelligent ChargeShield system, coupled with STEP CHARGE fast charging technology, not only boosts battery life by 50% but also prevents overheating during the charging process. This effectively addresses safety concerns related to lithium precipitation caused by high current charging at low temperatures.

Jackery’s dedication to green energy includes both product innovation and a sustainable production process. They are the world’s first PV brand certified by TÜV SÜD, and their solar generator materials have earned SGS certification for sustainability and quality.

For over ten years, Jackery has led in renewable energy technology, reducing fossil fuel dependence and enhancing portable power accessibility, as evidenced by products like the Solar Generator 2000 Plus.

Give the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus a try

The Jackery 2000 Plus is a promising solution that marries technological innovation with environmental sustainability, delivering powerful performance without compromising peace and quiet. It is available as a standalone power source, and with varying solar configurations as the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus that include solar panels.

Visit Jackery.com to learn more about the Jackery 2000 Plus. You’ll also find other Jackery power stations of varying sizes and configurations to meet every RVers needs.

