RV LIFE App Update v2.5 – Improved Favorites, Map & Navigation

At RV LIFE we’re constantly searching for new ways to improve the RV Life app making it easier for members to take advantage of valuable features, useful tools, and Benefits.

Improved Navigation

With the recent release of app v2.5.0 for IOS (Android coming soon), we’ve made the app easier to use by adding an Expanded Tab Bar located at the bottom of the screen. Displayed prominently in red, the Expanded Tab Bar lets you choose the feature you wish to use and review your choice. There’s less searching and more doing!

Below is an example of what you will see when you click on the red navigation bar.

Better List Management

Another exciting new update is the expansion of the lists function. You can now create and save multiple lists of your favorite campgrounds. To save a campground to your favorites list tap the heart icon on any park page. To view your previously saved campgrounds/parks tap List of Favorite Places via the red Expanded Bar. To create an entirely new list, tap the plus sign once inside the Lists screen.

Your list of Favorites in RV LIFE will automatically sync to CampgroundReviews.com and you can use your RV LIFE ID as a direct login there as well. Any changes or edits made in CampgroundReviews.com will update in RV LIFE – so you never have to worry about doing things twice.

Improved Campground Map

The new Split Map View (found within the Campground Map) gives users the ability to see a map of nearby parks PLUS a scrollable list on the lower half that can be sorted using a number of handy filters. Customizing your park preferences has never been easier.

Selecting a park from the Campground Map area brings up a rotating “Carousel” view that includes a brief overview of that park along with additional nearby parks that can be accessed by swiping left or right.

As always, we’d like to thank you for using RV LIFE and look forward to bringing you additional features in the future. Should you have any questions or feedback, please email us at support@rvlife.com.