Visiting Jekyll Island Campground On The Georgia Coast

The coast of Georgia has 15 barrier islands that branch off the mainland, including the Golden Isles about midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, FL. This area, renowned for its beautiful marshes and beaches, consists of the city of Brunswick, as well as Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Little Simons Island.

Camping on Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island Campground, on the north end of the island, makes the perfect home base while exploring the Golden Isles. The campground’s spacious, big-rig friendly sites are surrounded by tall, moss-draped oak trees just minutes from the beach.

Of the 179 campsites, 167 sites have full hookups and 12 are primitive sites for tent campers. Both pull-thrus and back-ins are available as well as modern amenities including free WiFi, two bathhouses, and on-site laundry. A general store is also on-site with camping supplies like propane, ice, and firewood.

Driftwood Beach, famous for its otherworldly driftwood, is within walking distance from the campground. You can also enjoy lunch outdoors in the picnic area, or rent a bike to explore the island’s 25 miles of paved trails.

A fishing pier and fishing center can be reached either via trail or by road just minutes from the campground. A peaceful bird sanctuary is on-site as well offering a quiet moment of zen.

“We really enjoyed this campground,” Said a recent reviewer on Campground Reviews. “Had a great site for our big rig (J2) at the end of the lane and private. They have a lovely little bird sanctuary, and park benches around the campground for wildlife viewing. The camp hosts could not have been more friendly and helpful. There was a good mix of families, couples, singles, young and not as young. Can’t wait to return! We camped at Jekyll Island Campground in a Motorhome.”

Full hookup sites at Jekyll Island Campground are $47 a day while primitive sites are $32. Reservations are strongly recommended and can easily be booked online through their website.

Things to do on Jekyll Island

While you’re at Jekyll Island Campground, you can find lots of things to see and do nearby. We recommend:

Plan your trip to the Golden Isles

Jekyll Island Campground can be reached by a short drive off Interstate 95 and GA-520 on the southern Georgia coast. It has over 150 reviews on Campground Reviews with a great 7.8 average rating. Plan your trip and find more great campgrounds and points of interest on RV Trip Wizard and with the RV LIFE App With RV-Safe GPS.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.