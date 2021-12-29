Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Save Money On These National Park Fee Free Days In 2022

If you will be visiting the national parks in 2022, plan your travels around the National Park Fee Free Days if possible! Entrance fees can cost as much as $35 at the most popular national parks, and this can add up fast when you also include the campground fees.

The National Park Fee Free Days for 2022

The National Park Service (NPS) announced there will be five National Park Fee Free Days in 2022. This will include:

Monday, January 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 16 – First Day of National Park Week

Thursday, August 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Saturday, September 24 – National Public Lands Day

Friday, November 11 – Veterans Day

It is important to note that these National Park Fee Free Days will only waive the entrance fees, which ranges from $5-35 per vehicle. This does not cover additional amenity fees for camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

The free admission days are intended to encourage more people to enjoy the great outdoors and beauty of our national parks. There is at least one NPS site in each state, so there are plenty of places to explore no matter where you’re traveling.

According to a recent press release from the NPS,

“Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites.”

What to do on National Park Fee Free Days

The National Park Service currently manages 423 sites across the country including national parks, national monuments, historic sites and more. They offer an array of activities from hiking and biking to kayaking, swimming, picnicking, photography, stargazing, camping, etc. Many parks offer demonstrations and programs, as well as a chance to view wildlife in their natural habitats.

Here are some ways you could spend the free admission days (just to name a few):

Hike to see the famous Delicate Arch in Arches National Park

See the geysers in Yellowstone

Get photos of the dramatic waterfalls in Yosemite

Hike through the rainforest or visit the Washington coast in Olympic National Park

See Washington’s tallest peak in Mount Rainier National Park

Go stargazing in Zion National Park

Camp among Joshua trees in Southern California

Go sledding in White Sands National Park

Take a hike through Everglades National Park in South Florida

Save money with an America The Beautiful Pass

If you plan on visiting several national parks in 2022, and you won’t be able to plan your trip around the National Park Fee Free Days, you may want to consider purchasing an America The Beautiful Pass. These annual passes cost $80 and will grant you access to any of the NPS sites without having to pay admission fees. There are also discounted options for seniors over 62, 4th graders, veterans, Gold Star Families, and eligible NPS volunteers. With some parks charging $35 per vehicle, the $80 pass pays for itself after only a few visits.

Plan your trip to the National Parks

It’s always a good idea to be prepared! Plan your trip to the national parks by visiting NPS.gov, and check out campground reviews to see if the location is right for you.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest. You can follow her on Twitter at @nakeycleveland.