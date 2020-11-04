Take An Arches National Park Camping Trip

Planning a trip to Arches National Park? There’s no better way to see this magnificent place than in an RV. Arches National Park camping allows you to immerse yourself in the beautiful nature of the park and the surrounding areas, giving you a chance to fully appreciate just how spectacular it all is.

Of course, if you’re going on an Arches National Park camping trip, you do need to have a place to park your RV. Not only that, there are some things you should know before heading out on an RV adventure to experience this incredible park.

Lucky for you, we know the ins and outs of camping in Arches and can help you out. Below, we’ve put together an article with all of our most useful tips and tricks for your Arches National Park camping trip.

Campgrounds in Arches National Park

Let’s start by discussing camping inside of Arches National Park. Obviously, staying within the park itself is pretty amazing, as it allows you to wake up to some incredible views. However, this particular park only has one campground: Devils Garden Campground. Considering this park sees around 1.5 million visitors each year, you can probably guess that snagging a campsite can be difficult during the high season.

The campground is open year-round but only takes reservations during the busier season, running from March 1st through October 31st. From November 1st through February 28th, the campsites are first-come, first-served. Fall and winter is a beautiful time to visit without the summer crowds if you don’t mind the cold weather.

As mentioned before, during the time when they do accept reservations, their campsites are generally booked solid months in advance. Therefore, you will want to book as soon as your booking window opens up (6 months before you visit).

In terms of amenities, you can expect to have drinking water, picnic tables, grills, and toilets. You will not find bathhouses or electric hookups in this campground, so if you need those amenities, you will want to look elsewhere.

Best campgrounds near Arches National Park

Prefer to have electric hookups? Can’t get into Devils Garden Campground? Have other requirements the Arches campground doesn’t cover? Not to worry! There are plenty of wonderful Arches National Park camping options right outside the park in the Moab area. Below we’ve listed a few of our favorites.

Portal RV Resort

A full-service luxury resort, Portal RV Resort has full-hookup RV sites available in addition to lovely rental homes. The pool and dog park are awesome amenities, and the bathhouses are incredibly clean and well-kept. Kind owners and gorgeous views only add to the place, leading some to refer to it as the “best RV park in Moab.”

Moab KOA Holiday

Boasting the biggest pool in Moab, this KOA campground is the place to go if you like living in style. It’s also an ideal campground for those with big rigs, as they have specific pull-through sites available for rigs of that size.

Those who enjoy bicycling will appreciate the bike wash and maintenance station, and the Wi-Fi and cable TV are sure to keep you entertained.

Canyonlands RV Resort & Campground

Canyonlands RV Resort offers clean bathrooms, a dog park, a pool, and a playground for the kids. Full hookups are available as well, and most spots are well shaded even if they are a bit cramped. Best of all, when staying in this resort, you’re within walking distance of downtown Moab!

Moab Valley RV Resort and Campground

In addition to RV sites, Moab Valley RV Resort also offers well-maintained, clean, and comfortable cabins. The staff is friendly and accommodating, running events and activities throughout the day. On top of that, the resort is in a great location, putting you right on the edge of town and close to the action, while still allowing you the peace of camping.

Free camping near Arches National Park

The third Arches National Park camping option also happens to be our favorite: boondocking. Boondocking is an excellent option if you prefer a more rustic camping experience, or if you need to save money on camping fees. Fortunately, Moab is one of the most boondocking-friendly places in the entire country.

There are opportunities for free dry camping around every corner in this town, and water fill-ups and dump stations are easy to access—sometimes even free of charge. Most of the boondocking locations in the area offer gorgeous views, and some even have amenities such as pit toilets, fire rings, and picnic tables.

Camping in Arches National Park

Once you decide which camping option you prefer, you’ll need to plan the rest of your Arches National Park camping trip. For the most part, this is a fairly straightforward process that involves reserving your campsite if applicable, along with planning activities to fill your time in Moab.

That said, there are a few tips and tricks that might come in handy. These include the following:

Book campgrounds ahead of time. They fill up by mid-morning during the busy season.

They fill up by mid-morning during the busy season. Alternatively, visit during the off-season. The weather tends to be best in spring and fall, anyway.

The weather tends to be best in spring and fall, anyway. As mentioned, those who choose boondocking can dump and fill their tanks in town for free. They can also pay for a shower at the nearby Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center.

They can also pay for a shower at the nearby Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center. Free entertainment is all around. Free performances in town, free hiking, and other outdoor recreation opportunities mean you’ll never be bored.

Planning your Arches National Park camping trip

With this information, you’ll be able to plan the perfect Arches National Park camping trip. Whether you prefer glamping or roughing it, and whether you’re traveling with kids in a large motorhome or solo in a tiny trailer, there’s an option for you. Go ahead and decide what that is and start planning so you can witness the wonders of this wonderful national park!

