National Parks Journal For Kids: A Memorable Way To Log Adventures

National Parks Journal for Kids: Log and Remember Your Awesome Outdoor Adventures

Kids will love recording their outdoor adventures in this new National Parks Journal by Jason and Abby Epperson. Recently published in August 2022, the beautifully designed journal contains a variety of guided activities as well as fun questions, park trivia, and space to log up to four national park trips.

“This journal provides a fun and interactive way to capture all the memories made by your child in our beautiful national parks. They’ll have so much fun journaling their adventures, they won’t even realize they’re learning along the way!” —Marissa Moss, Less Junk < More Journey

What’s included

Though it is recommended for kids 6-9, the National Parks Journal contains fun activities for travelers of all ages. Here are some of the top highlights:

Activities for all parks: No matter which park you visit, your kids will love filling out the activities, questions, and journaling space with their thoughts and experiences.

Enough journaling space for four trips: Kids can enjoy logging their trips time after time, as the journal contains enough room to record up to four different trips.

A memorable souvenir: Kids will not only be entertained while filling out the journal, but they'll have a memorable lifetime keepsake.

National Parks Journal for Kids: Log and Remember Your Awesome Outdoor Adventures by Jason and Abby Epperson is now available in paperback. Get it on Amazon here.

About the Authors

Authors Jason and Abby Epperson have been full-timing RVing with their three boys since 2016. They have traveled all over the US and visited dozens of national parks. They also share stories from their adventures on their podcast, America’s National Parks Podcast. You can check it out on their website or on any podcast app.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest. You can follow her on Twitter at @nakeycleveland.