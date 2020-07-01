Read more about camping at Oak Mountain State Park on Campground Reviews

Visit The Largest State Park In Alabama

Located just 20 miles south of Birmingham, Oak Mountain State Park is the largest of the 21 parks in Alabama. This expansive park, encompassing 9,940 acres, has a wide variety of activities to enjoy from hiking and biking to camping and water activities on two recreational lakes.

Camping in Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park offers 57 full hookup sites, an additional 27 sites with water and electricity only, 60 primitive tent sites with water, and 6 tent sites with water and electricity. There are some pull-through sites, though most are back-in.

Several restroom and shower facilities are available throughout the park, along with laundry options. They also offer a group camp facility, equestrian camping, as well as ten fully-equipped cabins that are open year-round.

Recreational activities

This outdoor mecca offers plenty of fishing opportunities, along with hiking and biking trails, boating, canoeing/kayaking, and even golf. Oak Mountain Golf Course is a picturesque, public, 18-hole championship course that was designed by Earl Stone.

The par 72 stretches to 6,842 yards and is consistently rated by Golf Digest as one of the top 50-75 public courses in the United States. Since the course is located in a state park, plan on sharing the fairways and greens with various wildlife.

In addition to golf, the state park offers unique experiences like their Demonstration Farm. Popular with kids of all ages, the farm is home to goats, chickens, peacocks, miniature horses, donkeys, and more. Visitors can feed these lovable creatures by purchasing a small pail of feed for a buck.

A hike to the 65-foot tall Peavine Falls is also a popular excursion for visitors. There are several trail options available to get to the falls, which is spring-fed and located at the pinnacle ridge within the state park. It’s a steep hike, so be prepared.

Also available at Oak Mountain State Park is the impressive Alabama Wildlife Center, geocaching, a BMX trail, the incredible Treetop Nature Trail, and many more activities.

You can learn more about Oak Mountain State Park and make campground reservations on their website here. Start planning your trip with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App With GPS, part of the RV LIFE Network.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a golf column, “The RV Golfer,” which is published every month in rvlife.com. He can be reached at rstedman@gmail.com.