What Are The Best Portable Antennas For RVs?

The Rayzar portable antenna (Photo via Amazon)

Portable Antennas For RVs: What Are The Best Options?

In this day and age, we have entertainment, information, news, and more at the touch of our handheld devices. Amazingly, we can access all this information, even in our RV.

There are cell signal and Wi-Fi boosters to help keep us connected. When all else fails, we can also utilize a portable antenna to get local weather information or local channels.

Sometimes called over-the-air antennas, these will allow you to receive broadcasts for free. You will not need a subscription.

What portable antennas are the best for RVs? Let’s look at some of the best products and learn more helpful tips to get the best out of your antenna.

What to look for in an RV portable antenna

RV antennas are made simply, with many options available. The antenna includes a plastic casing with internal wiring, directly connected to your TV through a coaxial cable.

Most modern RVs come equipped with a roof-mounted antenna, and the cabling for this antenna often runs directly to the RV’s entertainment center. However, there can be exceptions, and the exact setup may vary based on the RV’s design and model.

Types of portable antennas

You will find directional and omnidirectional models for your RV.

Directional antennas need to be aimed towards the signal source (i.e., the broadcast tower) for optimal reception, making them a good choice if all the channels you want to watch come from the same direction. They often provide better range than omnidirectional models.

Omnidirectional antennas can receive signals from all directions. They do not need to be adjusted to point toward a signal source, making them a convenient choice for RVs. However, they don’t automatically adjust to give you the best reception when you perform a channel scan on your TV. Instead, their advantage lies in their ability to receive signals from multiple directions without needing to be repositioned, which can be helpful in an RV that might be parked in various orientations relative to local broadcast towers.

Directional antennas are more sensitive and able to pick up broadcast signals from further away. They are less susceptible to noise because they are pointed to acquire signals from a single direction.

Reception coverage

You want to make sure that your antenna will give you a wide range of coverage so that even if you are off the beaten path, you can still get reception. However, if there is not a broadcasting tower close by for your antenna to pick up a signal, you probably aren’t going to get very good TV reception.

Ease of maintenance

Portable antennas are sometimes installed outside of the RV, so you want to make sure you purchase a durable model that will repel dust, rain, wind, and the elements in general.

Portable antennas

King OmniGo Portable OmniDirectional Over-the-Air Antenna

$104.80

The OmniGo is a powerful omnidirectional antenna designed for RV life. There is no pointing required and no rotation/tuning needed once it is set up. It comes with a collapsible tripod mount, a magnetic vehicle mount, a flexible coaxial cable, a power supply, and a carry bag for your active lifestyle.

Luxtronic Portable HDTV Antenna

$17.99

This omnidirectional antenna can receive signals from any direction up to 50 miles away. You will enjoy a great television picture with no extra power source required.

The setup is easy, as the two-inch magnetic base will easily be tucked away when traveling. It attaches to the bracket that holds up your RV or on the back of the TV itself. Its shape helps it fit snugly behind the TV.

Ostrat 2023 Upgraded Portable TV Antenna

$44.98

Get rid of your satellite bill and add the Ostrat to your RV entertainment center. Enjoy hundreds of HDTV programs with the advanced Smart IC Chip and amplifier signal booster. This unique technology optimizes signal transmission and avoids interference. It increases the received signal range by up to 560-plus miles, allowing you to enjoy the TV channels for free.

It comes with a 36-foot coaxial cable and a built-in amplifier. Place this anywhere in your RV to reach the best signals and the strongest reception.

Roof antennas

Included are a few antennas that require roof installation but their low-profile designs make them a great option.

Winegard RVW-395 RV Antenna

$133.99

The Winegard RV antenna receives all VHF and UHF programming available within a 55-mile radius. It receives SD and HD local over-the-air television broadcast channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and many sub-channels.

This antenna is powder coated for long lasting durability with a low-profile design. It stows to just four inches while traveling to protect against tree branches, wires, and other hazards.

The antenna is simple to use; just raise, lower, and rotate with a hand crank from inside your RV. While stowed, it requires 46.25 inches by 15.25 inches of unobstructed roof space. It also requires a minimum of 16 inches from the boom to the edge of the vehicle or nearest object.

King OA8500 Jack HDTV RV Antenna

$129.45

The King OA8500 picks up both UHF and VHF channels and rotates 360 degrees. It is 70 percent smaller than a typical RV antenna and can pick up stations 65 miles away on relatively flat landscapes with few trees.

The King antenna boasts better technology for the best directional over-the-air antenna. High tech meets simple design and easy installation. The King has a built-in signal meter for greater performance and durability, making it perfect for your RV life.

The built-in signal meter helps to pinpoint the TV towers to maximize your high-definition TV reception. The interior knob easily rotates with two fingers, providing a 360-degree rotation for no dead spots in signal coverage.

Winegard AR-360B Air 360+ Antenna

$148.07

The Winegard AR-360B is an omnidirectional RV antenna capable of receiving signals from all directions. This compact and enclosed RV antenna with a durable, low-profile dome is easy to install. It can receive VHF, UHF, and FM frequencies.

The device is also internet ready to pair with the Winegard Gateway for 4G LTE and WiFi capabilities. There is no hand cranking or aiming with this device; it is always ready for viewing.

Winegard RZ-6035 Rayzor RV TV Antenna

$137.12

The Rayzor provides optimal UHF reception with a strong high-band VHF, which allows you to watch your favorite broadcast channels wherever you go.

This model has a minimal footprint and is smaller and shorter (8.4 inches) with a modern design that will complement any RV. It is a directional antenna with effortless rotation and no cranking required. It easily replaces the existing antenna with minimal effort. This antenna has also been rigorously tested for use in typical RV conditions.

An RV portable antenna is a great option for garnering a signal in your RV without a subscription. You can set it up and take it down as you travel. If you run into adverse weather conditions, you can find a local station to get weather updates.

Of course, the farther away you are from a tower transmitting a signal, the more difficulty you might have with getting a transmission. You can move closer to the tower, which could mean camping near more populated cities. That may not be the solution you are looking for, but you can also purchase a booster which will help improve your signal quality. Unfortunately, it can’t boost a signal that isn’t there.

Once you have acquired your portable antenna, or chosen to mount one on your RV, you can enjoy local channels without the cost of subscriptions or fees.

