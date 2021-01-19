5 Best Parks For RV Camping In New Mexico

New Mexico is a state full of beauty. From the Valles Caldera National Preserve to the Gila National Forest, the Sandia Mountains to the Rio Grande Gorge, no two scenes will ever be the same.

With breathtaking sunrise and sunset views, visitors to the “Land of Enchantment” will learn why this state got that nickname. Rich in scenic beauty and in history, New Mexico is an awe-inspiring destination year-round. For a dream RV stay, consider one of these 5 choices for RV camping in New Mexico.

1. Elephant Butte Lake RV Resort

This resort makes the list because of its solid score (4.5), based on reviews left by fellow RV travelers. The location is ideal as well, two hours south of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and two hours north of El Paso, Texas. Just a mile outside of the Elephant Butte Lake State Park, guests of the park can easily spend a day exploring all that the park offers.

The resort offers both back-in sites as well as pull-through sites. All sites feature 50/30/20 amp, sewer, and water, along with a picnic table. Back-in sites fit the largest of vehicles and are spacious, paved sites. The 13 pull-thru sites are either 45- or 60-feet long, and range in width sizes.

Just a mile away from the resort is the Elephant Butte Lake State Park. Visitors can easily spend a day exploring all that the park offers. Some activities within the park include boating, hiking, swimming, fishing, and bird watching.

Spending time at the resort can be just as busy! They have plenty of water activities to keep you active, such as windsurfing, sailing, and boating. Other activities include jet-skiing, water skiing, and canoe float trips. Cast your reel and hope for some big catches. Bass, walleye, catfish, and trout are some types of catch options.

2. Santa Fe Skies RV Park

Santa Fe Skies RV Park is a popular choice, and with the views it provides, it’s no wonder. The quiet sunrises and peaceful sunsets behind the mountains provide the most breathtaking views.

One reviewer shared a highly positive review of the Santa Fe Skies RV Park:

‘Beautiful grounds with antique art displays of the wild west. Large RV sites with cement patio which keeps RV clean. There is a lovely walking trail around the park with machinery display and an exquisite view of Santa Fe mountains in the distance. Only inconvenience is the site is tight for vehicle parking but we managed. We will definitely be back!’

While the amenities are standard, there aren’t many activities within the park. That is what the city of Santa Fe is for! The oldest capital city has virtually everything to provide entertainment, fine dining, nature trails, and shopping options.

3. High Desert RV Park

Located just west of Albuquerque, New Mexico, this quiet, friendly park is off Interstate 40 with a panoramic view from sunrise to sunset. The sunsets cast red shadows on the rocks, creating a unique sight.

The High Desert is a great choice for RV camping in New Mexico. There are 75 full hook-up sites, spread throughout nine acres, on paved roads leading to each parking site. There are two shower and laundry facilities on the grounds, along with three dog parks.

For on-site entertainment, there is an activity center with a TV, billiard tables, and free WI-FI. Casinos are nearby if you want to try your luck at the blackjack tables or slot machines. The city of Albuquerque houses art museums, Southwest-style clothing stores, fine and casual dining, and plenty of unique local stores.

4. Stone Mountain RV Park

This resort is located within minutes of Bonito Lake, and only 20 minutes from Capitan, NM. The historic town of Lincoln is nearby, too.

History buffs will enjoy learning that Capitan is the home of Smokey Bear. Lincoln was where Billy the Kid made his last escape.

Stone Mountain Resort is also near a casino, fishing opportunities, zip-lining, shopping, golfing, and plenty of eateries within the nearby town of Ruidoso.

Amenities within this resort include laundry facilities, cable, water/sewer hookups, free Wi-Fi, and 30/50 amp. In this small park, there are 13 spaced out sites (8 back-in sites, 5 pull-thru sites). Shaded picnic areas are spread throughout the property and there is a courtyard for groups. Pets and horses are welcome.

5. Midtown Mountain Campground & RV Park

Located on over 2 acres, with over 100 pine trees, the Midtown Mountain park is another option for a stop in Ruidoso.

In the center of the city, many things are within walking distance, including a grocery store next door. In addition to the convenient location, activities are plentiful. Choices range from a fitness room to a dry sauna, to hiking trails. A gift shop is on the property for browsing for that perfect souvenir or present. A pavilion is decked out with lights, washer pits, a sink, and BBQ pits for a small or large gathering.

Midtown Mountain Park is dog-friendly and provides a dog park. A laundry facility is also available. Free Wi-Fi, full hook-ups (water, sewer, electricity), 30/50 amp at all sites, and 24-hour recorded video surveillance are some of the amenities offered at this resort.

So, that’s a wrap on the 5 best parks for RV camping in New Mexico. However, there are plenty of others to experience. You can find other RV parks in the area with a quick search on Campground Reviews. Trip planning is also made easier than ever with the RV LIFE App and RV Trip Wizard.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today