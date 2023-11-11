The Unspoken Rules Of RV Camping With Dogs: What You Should Know

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Camping With Dogs: 7 Rules of Campground Etiquette

Traveling in an RV with dogs is a cherished tradition for many adventurers. In fact, according to a survey from Go RVing, 68% of RVers are accompanied by pets, with dogs being the favored companions for 92% of them, while cats are brought along by 14%.

For those embarking on RV journeys with a new pet or those new to RV travel, mastering the ins and outs of pet-friendly travel is critical. As more people join the ranks of RV camping with dogs, it’s increasingly important to adopt proper campground manners, ensuring that every trip is enjoyable and stress-free for everyone.

Proper etiquette for camping with dogs

Being a responsible pet parent involves following a set of unspoken rules that facilitate a safe and enjoyable camping experience for everyone involved. Here are seven key rules to abide by.

1. Inform the campground of your dog’s arrival

Letting the campground know about your dog allows them to inform you of specific pet amenities and policies, ensuring a smooth stay for all. It also helps the staff prepare for any additional resources or assistance you might need to accommodate your pet.

2. Keep your dog safely contained

To ensure the safety and comfort of all campers, always keep your dog contained within your site, whether in an RV or using a portable fence or dog run.

Keeping your dog within the bounds of your campsite prevents them from becoming a nuisance or danger to others and shows respect for the shared space. A well-contained dog also reduces the risk of unexpected encounters with wildlife or other pets.

3. Leash your dog during walks

Leashing your dog, whether you are at the campground or on the trail, is an important safety measure. Keeping them on a leash prevents them from straying and protects local wildlife, ensuring that all inhabitants of the campground can coexist peacefully. It also respects the personal space of fellow campers who may be apprehensive about dogs.

4. Prevent lunging and barking at other campers

Discourage your dog from barking or lunging at other campers by training them with positive reinforcement and keeping them engaged and occupied while at your campsite. By preventing your dog from lunging and barking, you maintain a tranquil atmosphere at the campground and demonstrate consideration for the comfort of others.

5. Pick up after your dog

Promptly cleaning up after your dog is a basic aspect of being a considerate camper. Diligently cleaning up after your pet avoids the unpleasantness of left-behind waste and preserves the natural beauty of the camping area for everyone to enjoy. It’s also a public health practice, as pet waste can be a carrier for diseases.

6. Discourage digging at the campsite

Preventing your dog from digging not only helps to keep the campsite intact but also avoids potential damage to underground utilities or natural habitats. Promptly refilling any holes helps to prevent accidents and preserves the site for future campers.

7. Minimize barking when alone in the RV

Prevent excessive barking or howling when your dog is alone in the RV by ensuring they are well-exercised and comfortable with being alone before embarking on your RV adventure. Minimizing barking helps maintain the campground’s quiet environment and reduces stress for both your dog and your camping neighbors. A quiet dog is often a content dog, and ensuring your pet’s comfort can contribute to a relaxing experience for everyone.

Get tips from other RVers

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Lynne lives, travels, and works full-time in a Forest-River R-Pod 180 with her 2-pointers, Jolene and Annabelle. Lynne has been an enthusiastic RVer for over 35 years. And then one day in 2019, she began full-time RVing as a lifestyle experiment. She quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full-time RV living. Lynne is a professional writer and has been a professional dog trainer since 1995. You can read about her travel adventures on her R-Pod Adventure blog, R-podyssey at: http://www.rpodaventure.com