Experts Team Up To Offer A Masterclass In RVing

RVers ask a LOT of questions. New RVers want help purchasing an RV, while experienced RVers are looking for advice on going full-time. At some point, everyone has questions about boondocking. Now, a team of RVing experts are offering a masterclass in RVing to answer those questions.

Getting quality answers can be difficult

Though the internet is affluent with content on these subjects, many of them are offered secondhand or as hearsay. When you are lucky enough to find someone that has real-world experience, it’s only one perspective, not several.

Too often, that individual lacks the expertise in communicating that information effectively. Facebook is fun, but answers are quickly lost in the shuffle and the same common questions are asked almost daily. Important information is often buried in cute comments, snide remarks, or Facebook’s “Most Relevant” algorithm.

New RV Masterclass

Now, there is a new RV Masterclass available for those looking for quality answers from highly experienced RVers who also happen to be excellent communicators. With over 12 years of RVing experience between them, three of today’s most popular YouTube couples share the knowledge they have gained on the road during those years.

Teaming up are Kyle and Olivia from Drivin’ & Vibin’, Jason and Rae from Getaway Couple, and Tom and Caitlin from Mortons on the Move. Together they believe that “nothing gives you the ability to teach more than firsthand experience, a personal drive for knowledge and the love of sharing lessons learned.”

Experience matters

Teaching comes naturally for RVers who have seemingly done it all. These full-time RVers have abandoned the traditional trappings of keeping up with the Joneses and started businesses, taken epic RV trips to Alaska, appeared in documentaries, performed concerts, and have even started families on the road.

Those things are hard enough as it is, but they also did it all in front of a camera and documented it in blogs and videos. Strong business owners in their own right, The Millers, Bradys, and Mortons knew it was time to start sharing their hard-earned knowledge with other RVers that are looking for a more structured approach to learning.

Signature courses

Covering three primary categories—RV Buyers Bootcamp, Preparing to Full-Time RV, and Boondocking 101—these courses cover topics that are most often mishandled by RVers. More Americans than ever before are discovering the freedom of RV living. It allows you to travel at your own pace, work from the road, and avoid gas station bathrooms.

However, most RVers learn lessons the hard way. Buying the wrong RV, paying way too much for RV parks, and owing unnecessary state income taxes are just a few newbie mistakes RVers make. The RV Masterclass hopes to help those RVers avoid those common mistakes.

Which RV should I buy?

Having experience in 5 types of RVs between them, this group understands buying an RV. The RV Buyers Bootcamp teaches you about RV types, floor plan advantages, and negotiation strategies. From buying new to restoring a vintage RV, these six instructors share their personal experiences and lessons learned. The RV Buyers Bootcamp will answer the questions you didn’t even know you had.

Preparing to Full-Time RV

Preparing to Full Time RV will teach you how to downsize efficiently, help you decide where to claim domicile, and how to get mail while on the road. You’ll learn how to review your health and auto insurance options, RV life budgeting, travel planning, and more.

If your goal is to go full-time, then this is the ultimate guide. These instructors have personally made the transition to full-time RV life and teach those lessons with real-world solutions. Providing timelines and budgeting outlines, this course puts your RV dream into action.

Off-the-grid or free camping

Whether you call it boondocking, free camping, or off the grid, Boondocking 101 was created to teach you the fundamentals. From understanding the legality of free-camping to teaching you how to use boondocking search tools, each lesson will build your confidence and grow your knowledge. The course also includes a dive deep into step-by-step training on how to find the best boondocking sites and the safety strategies used by these experts.

Learn from their mistakes

RV Masterclass courses and bundles are reasonably priced assurance that you can avoid making some of the same mistakes that these instructors have made during their years of RVing.

With nearly 200,000 subscribers and over 1,200 videos between them, they have an RV acumen and pedigree that speaks for itself. Give RV Masterclass a try, get some great advice, and hopefully avoid a few mistakes of your own along the way. Visit rvmasterclass.com for prices and enrollment.

