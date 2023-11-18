The Top-Rated RV Parks in Florida For Pet Parents

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Pet-Friendly RV Parks In Florida

Florida is a haven for RVers and their furry friends. While not all parks in the Sunshine State welcome pets, there’s a growing number of spots that not only allow but cater to animal companions. These parks understand that for many, pets are a part of the family.

As such, they’ve adapted to include a range of pet-friendly features, from secure fencing to recreational spaces just for dogs. Some even offer luxury amenities like dog spas. Let’s dive into ten of the best pet-friendly RV parks that Florida has to offer.

1. Orlando Southwest KOA Holiday

This popular KOA resort is a paradise for pet owners, with specialized amenities such as Paw Pens—shaded enclosures where pets can enjoy the outdoors safely—and an off-leash area designed for dogs to exercise and socialize.

The human-friendly facilities are just as thoughtful, with full hook-up sites that feature a personal brick patio and comfy Adirondack chairs. The park’s location also means guests are never far from a refreshing dip in the pool.

“Highly recommend! Our experience with this KOA was great from reservation to checkout. EVERYTHING was clean, the staff was polite and helpful, and the site was monitored constantly. We felt very safe. I wish all KOAs were this nice. Now for the technicalities. We stayed at a site next to the pool. We have a 40′ 5th wheel and fit easily with room to spare on all sides The electric, water, and cable tv are located in the center of the site while the sewer was near the back. Our site was well covered with gravel, had a picnic table that looked practically brand new, and was situated on a paved pad with a fire pit. The trees are well-trimmed (no low-hanging limbs) and the grounds are well-maintained. All of which made it easy to get in and out. We camped at Orlando Southwest KOA Holiday in a Fifth Wheel.” – via Bruce70 on RV LIFE Campgrounds

2. St. Petersburg / Madeira Beach KOA Holiday

St. Petersburg/Madeira Beach KOA Holiday is designed for both pet and owner enjoyment. The park provides dedicated spaces for pets, including Paw Pens and access to scenic walks.

For humans, the park offers an array of leisure activities such as swimming, volleyball, and golf, ensuring that every member of the family—paws included—has a memorable stay.

“We came here to stay and visit with family over at Treasure Island. It was very close and the campground was very clean and seemed to be very safe..employees patrolled all night. The pool area/ hot tub was very nice and they played the best tunes!! Loved it here We camped at St. Petersburg / Madeira Beach KOA Holiday in a Travel Trailer.” – via Kimbren on RV LIFE Campgrounds

3. Stagecoach RV Park, St. Augustine

Stagecoach RV Park in St. Augustine prides itself on spacious sites set amongst mature trees, offering a serene camping experience. The RV park may lack a pool, but it compensates with a variety of other leisure options. It also encourages a community vibe with activities like basketball and cornhole, alongside essential facilities like a modern bathhouse and laundry room.

“We stayed at this campground years ago, and I had forgotten what it even looked like! Very easy to make reservations, and at check-in their staff was friendly and efficient. Everything was well maintained.



The hook ups are at the very rear end of the pull through site. Everything, worked well, even used their cable, as with all the trees we had no satellite signal. Good water pressure.



We didn’t use their wifi. Speed reflects mobile internet speeds.



The wonderful lady in the office, helped me get in touch with an RV tech, who also happened to be in the park at the time repairing someone else’s RV. We would stay here again, without hesitation.



We camped at Stagecoach RV Park in a Motorhome.” – via Vicki K on RV LIFE Campgrounds

4. Tallahassee RV Park, Tallahassee

Highly rated for its generous dog-walking areas, Tallahassee RV Park also shines with its extensive list of amenities. The park’s environment is enriched by towering pines providing shade and beauty, creating a tranquil setting for both relaxation and recreation.

“This park is well maintained! All sites are neat and clean. Check-in process is very simple, no contact with a large envelope clearly marked with your name and site number. The envelopes are hanging on the Check In Board. Signage clearly directs you. We’ve stayed here a few times and will continue to do so. We camped at Tallahassee RV Park in a Motorhome.” – via Mcpowder on RV LIFE Campgrounds

5. Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, Auburndale

Pet owners at Camp Margaritaville RV Resort can pamper their pets at the on-site dog spa after playing in the exercise area. The resort stands out with its vibrant, Jimmy Buffett-inspired theme, offering a slice of paradise with a side of luxury for all its guests.

“This is a really nice RV resort with premium amenities. Everything is well maintained and looks amazing. There golf cart and bicycle parking at all the amenities. Plenty of seating around the pool and restaurants. They offer many types of sites, some with tiki huts and bar area. We camped at Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Auburndale in a Motorhome.” – via Wander Open Roads on RV LIFE Campgrounds

6. Thousand Trails Three Flags Campground, Wildwood

This campground is equipped with a dog park and an abundance of activities to keep the whole family entertained. With its comprehensive amenities and beautiful natural trails, it’s a place where outdoor fun and pet-friendly spaces come together seamlessly.

“We have a 38′ 5th Wheel and a full-size dually truck. No problems comfortably having both on our site. There was ample space between sites, we weren’t packed in tight. Very grateful for that. The site was grass/gravel. Pretty level. The laundry room was large. Plenty of washers & dryers, in good shape. They asked if we used Starlink and helped us find a site without tree interference. Very thankful for that as I work and need reliable internet. Loved the vendor who came in and set up a little fresh vegetable stand. They had great activities for Halloween. Very nice.” – via Alexis Osborne on RV LIFE Campgrounds

7. Encore Clover Leaf Forest RV Resort, Brooksville

Encore Clover Leaf Forest is a Thousand Trails resort known for its full suite of amenities, including sports facilities and leisure areas. Though it may not have a dedicated pet area, the resort is surrounded by ample green spaces and perfect for morning walks and evening strolls with your pet.

“This is a great campground; there’s a lot of nature and things to do. The sites are pretty big and comfortable. We camped at Encore Clover Leaf Forest RV Resort in a Motorhome.” – via Nina colon on RV LIFE Campgrounds

8. Fisherman’s Cove RV Resort, Palmetto

Fisherman’s Cove embodies oceanside RV living with all the comforts of a tight-knit community. Its pet-friendly facilities, such as the well-maintained dog park, make it a top choice for pet owners. The resort’s ambience mirrors the welcoming spirit of small-town life, making both two-legged and four-legged guests feel at home.

“Nice park. Convenient to so many things. We were there a week visiting family. Spaces were nicely landscaped at our end with pavers. Satellite hooked up no problem and the ATT signal was strong. Wifi wasn’t available at our site. Have a close look at your arrival route, we came in on a skinny road that I would of avoided. Great folks, nice place, we would definitely stay again. We camped at Fisherman’s Cove RV Resort in a Motorhome.” – via SHIPM8 on RV LIFE Campgrounds

9. Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park, White Springs

This state park offers a mix of natural beauty and cultural enrichment. While pets must be leashed due to the local wildlife, the park’s vast trails provide ample space for exercise. The park also celebrates the legacy of Stephen Foster with events and a museum dedicated to his work, ensuring that there’s as much to learn as there is to see.

“Lovely facility. Sites in our section seemed especially well spaced. Nice, clean restrooms. Enjoyed walking the grounds including the Carillon (not working still) and the museum. We camped at Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park in a Motorhome.” – via VaVet96 on RV LIFE Campgrounds

10. Hitchin’ Post Corral and RV Park, Cottondale

Hitchin’ Post Corral and RV Park is a community-centered park with spacious sites and dedicated dog parks. It’s a place where pet owners can relax knowing there’s a space for their pets to play. The park also caters to equestrian lovers, offering corrals and close proximity to horse-friendly trails.

“This was our 2nd time staying at Hitchin Post, using the campground as a layover in/out of Florida. Lovely owner, working super hard on updating connections. Campground offers full hookups, lovely grounds and 2 fenced in dog areas for your pups to run around. Very convenient for easy on/off of route 10. We camped at Hitchin Post RV Park in a Fifth Wheel.” – via VPast on RV LIFE Campgrounds

