What Is The Best RV Water Hose?

Having drinking water available in the RV is important for most people. If not for drinking, fresh water is needed for cleaning, bathing, and washing dishes. So how do you get that water from the source, through your water filter, into your RV’s holding tank, and then out the tap? One place: your RV water hose.

We searched the many options on the market and have found the best RV water hose based on a number of factors.

Durability

An important factor in choosing the best RV water hose for your needs is durability. Durability is the ability to withstand wear and tear, pressure, and overall damage.

When selecting the best hose, we looked for a model constructed from PVC with nickel-plated fittings. The chosen model is 20% thicker than standard models, making this heavy-duty water hose be built to last. The hose material is UV stabilized which means it won’t degenerate when exposed to sunlight. Plus, it is reinforced to prevent kinks and tears.

Keep in mind that being UV stabilized does not mean that this hose (or any hose) should be left exposed to the sun for long periods of time. There is a difference between UV stabilized and UV resistant as explained by the United States Plastic Corp.:

UV Stabilized means they have added a stabilizer to the resin to allow it to protect the substance from the long-term degradation from UV light…

UV Resistant materials by nature resists UV rays and prevent UV degradation.

Storage space

When you aren’t hooked up to services at your favorite campground (or your rig is packed away for the winter), it’s important to have a water hose that can easily be stored.

Our favorite RV water hose comes in a variety of lengths. Depending on your needs, you may opt for a longer or shorter hose. Obviously, a shorter hose will coil into a much smaller space. That being said, this hose can easily be coiled, and at 25 feet, it is only 4 pounds.

When you first uncoil your new RV water hose, it might be a little stiff to unwind – after a while, it will loosen up and be easy to coil and uncoil when needed.

Rated for human consumption

Especially in a new RV when the fresh water tanks are sanitary and prime for drinking water, it is important that your RV water hose is rated for human consumption. But aren’t all hoses safe? Nope.

Despite the fact that most people have drunk from the garden hose at some point, all hoses are not created equal. Your run-of-the-mill garden hose is actually not safe to drink from; it is not regulated by the Safe Drinking Water Act and can contain toxic materials that are harmful to humans.

Rest assured that this RV water hose is safe for drinking. It is NSF certified so you can be confident you will have quality drinking water available. Plus, there won’t be any chemical or plastic taste.

Cost

Cost is a huge factor when buying new RV supplies and equipment. Surprisingly, you need a lot more stuff than you think you do and the cost really adds up.

For the 25 foot model, the price is under $30.

Reviews

With almost 8,000 reviews on Amazon, this RV water hose has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Issues to watch out for

Like all good things, there is always a flip side. Here are a couple of things to look out for with this RV water hose:

The hose is white upon purchase, but don’t expect it to stay white if you’re dragging it through the dirt.

The nickel-plated fittings and couplings are designed to be durable, but they are not totally resistant to being squished or having the threads stripped. Nickel by itself is hard but very ductile and malleable meaning it can be reshaped without cracking.

So, after talking about all the major factors for deciding on an RV drinking hose, it’s time for the final reveal. The best RV drinking hose based on overall durability, safety, and the price is the Camco TastePURE Premium Drinking Water Hose!

Find more camping essentials

Keep in mind that you will want a heated water hose if you’re camping during the winter. In addition to your RV water hose, you will also want a water filter like the Clear 2 O®.

See also: 5 Essential Items That You Shouldn’t Leave Home Without