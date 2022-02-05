Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

This New Book Is A Complete Guide To RVing With Motorcycles

Getting into an RV lifestyle takes planning. Bringing along your hobbies or favorite pastimes can add to the complications of getting started. Whether you have an RV and are thinking about bringing your large toys like motorcycles, sidecars, and trikes, or you are planning to get an RV to take along your toys, this new book is perfect for you.

RVing with Motorcycles is written by a couple who have been RVing with their motorcycles: a Harley Heritage and a sportster with a sidecar. And that couple would be me and my spouse!

Traveling with one motorcycle is interesting, but adding a sidecar demands extra space and attention. If you carry a golf cart, side-by-side, a trike, or two or more bikes, our story may have some good tips for you.

Note: Every time we refer to a motorcycle, we are including trikes, sidecars, razors, and other 3- or 4-wheel adventure vehicles and bikes. We are also including the passengers who ride on these travels because they are just as invested as the riders themselves.

RVing with Motorcycles: Part One

The book is divided into two parts. The first part is a guide to a biker RV. Whether you have an RV yet or not, this section is important. If you don’t have an RV, it gives you a roadmap on where to start and ideas on what to look for in an RV before purchasing. There are also tips on how to modify an RV or what options may be available to you as an existing RV owner. In this first section of the book, you will find important topics like:

Where will you ride?

RV-MC features for riding

How to haul your bike

Modifying your RV & bike

Using social media

Part Two

The second part of the book zones in on the actual planning of an RV-motorcycle adventure. You have made all the choices on the best RV-motorcycles combination for your lifestyle. It’s time to get out there and enjoy all your work.

Before you jump right into RVing and riding, there are some valuable bits of information that will make your travels a lot smoother. We share a lot of stories in RVing with Motorcycles, and not just our stories. We have met a lot of people along the way who do what we love to do, and we share those stories too. In the second section of the book, you will find good coverage of the following topics:

Choosing your destination

Where will you stay?

Prepping your RV

Road trip plans

What to do on arrival

All the points in the book are always related to the combination of traveling in your RV with your motorcycle. Every chapter in the book has a related photo taken by us. We are very excited about the photo insert section. Here we have included over 20 photos related to RVing with motorcycles along with captions that provide additional tips and suggestions.

About the authors

Here’s a little more about our background, so we can show our relevance to writing the RVing with Motorcycles book. We live and work full-time in a Grand Design Momentum 399TH fifth wheel. We pull it with a Ford F-350 dually. As mentioned earlier, we haul a Sportster 1200 with a sidecar and a Heritage (both weigh about 750 pounds).

Between our bikes, truck, RV, and spares, we carry 19 tires, lots of batteries, and travel lots of miles. We also traveled around the United States in 2021 presenting RV and motorcycle shows for the International Motorcycle Shows by Progressive Insurance. On September 22-25, 2022, we will be launching the first-ever combo RV and Motorcycle Rally. We hope to see you all there!

You can download RVing with Motorcycles for free if you have a Kindle Prime membership. It is also available digitally for only $1.99. We tried to make it as free as possible on Amazon, but they do have their required price limits for publishing the books. I have a couple of other travel books you might find interesting as well.

We hope all RV and motorcycles enthusiasts enjoy the book and get some very great information or ideas. Please share your comments on the book, and let us know how we are doing if you get a chance to read it!

We are passionate about RVing and motorcycling and hope we can share it with as many of you as possible through our books, articles, rallies, presentations, radio station, and more. Thanks to all our family, friends, and future friends. See you on the road!

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and much more.

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen