8 Best San Diego RV Parks And Resorts

San Diego is a sun lover’s paradise. They have great weather all year long, miles and miles of pristine beaches, and world-class family attractions like the San Diego Zoo and Legoland.

Finding the perfect campground is easy with the help of Campground Reviews, RV Trip Wizard, and RV LIFE Pro. The following are 8 of the highest rated San Diego RV parks and campgrounds in the surrounding area.

1. San Diego Metro KOA

First up on our list of San Diego RV parks is the San Diego Metro KOA in Chula Vista. Located just minutes from some of the best attractions in the area, such as the San Diego Zoo and Sea World, this campground also utilizes a full-time activities director to make sure every member of the family has a great time at the RV park.

The pet-friendly park features sites that can accommodate RVs up to 70 feet long, and offers free Wi-Fi and cable. On-site amenities include a climbing wall, ping pong, basketball, and horseshoes. For the kids, there is an amazing playground, game room, jumping pillows, and surf shack shootout game. There is also a pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an on-site cafe.

2. Campland On The Bay

Campland On The Bay offers one of the best locations for RVing in San Diego, with sites located right on Mission Bay and just minutes from all the city attractions. The resort has over 500 sites for RV and tent camping, including beachfront, bayfront, and interior sites that can accommodate RVs up to 45-feet long.

Amenities include full hookups, Wi-Fi, a marina with guest slips, a cantina and bar, restrooms and showers, and laundry facilities. They offer supervised activities for the kids as well as a game room and skatepark. Check out their calendar for the latest events, activities, and live entertainment.

3. San Elijo State Beach

Located in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, the San Elijo State Beach Campground is located right on the Pacific Coast. There is easy access to a beach that is backed by bluffs, and a nearby reef that divers and snorkelers flock to in droves.

The park offers a host of outdoor activities, including two of the most popular ocean activities: swimming and surfing. Want to try your hand at surfing, but not sure if you’re ready for a long board? The camp store and snack bar sells boogie boards perfect for catching small waves and easing in to the sport of surfing.

The RV park is dog-friendly (as is the beach), but they must be on a leash no longer than six feet in length at all times. The park also features volleyball courts in addition to restroom and shower facilities.

4. Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve

Those who are RVing with kids will love staying at this campground in Santee. There are a total of seven playgrounds to choose from, including one created for the smaller children (the Tot Lot), a ‘sprayground’ (which is perfect for cooling off on those hot summer days), and the Kiwanis Club Playground (designed for children with disabilities). There are also organized activities planned for the kids.

All campers can enjoy the perks and amenities in the day-use area, plus they get exclusive fishing in Lakes 6 & 7. In addition, the campground itself offers a number of amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi and cable, a clubhouse, two swimming pools, a spa and shower, and restroom and laundry facilities.

Your four-legged friends are welcome here as well. The campground allows up to three dogs at each RV site, as long as they are leashed at all times, except when playing in the Bark Park.

5. South Carlsbad State Beach

If you’re looking for amazing sunsets and ocean views, the South Carlsbad State Beach offers the perfect campground. The RV park is also close to the restaurants and attractions of Carlsbad; most are within walking or cycling distance.

While the campground is located on a bluff overlooking the ocean, barring you from walking directly from your site to the beach, there are a few access points in the park that will allow you to have your toes in the sand in just a few minutes. The campground does have restroom and shower facilities, but does not have any hook-ups.

6. Escondido RV Resort

Located in Escondido, a town known for its avocado and citrus groves, this RV resort offers the perfect balance of peaceful surroundings and proximity to the bright lights and attractions of San Diego.

Conveniently located just off Interstate 15, the RV park has over 125 large sites with full hook-ups and free Wi-Fi/cable. Guests will enjoy perfect weather and stunning views. In addition, the park has a heated pool, spa, and a clubhouse with a large-screen television and fireplace.

The bathrooms and shower facilities rival any spa, and there is an on-site laundry facility. Your puppy is welcome at the campground and can run through the large dog park. You are just a few minutes from hiking and biking trails, shopping and dining options in Escondido, and about a half-hour from San Diego.

7. Potrero County Park

About 45 minutes outside the hustle and bustle of San Diego is a laid-back campground that is perfect for a relaxing getaway. Potrero County Park is nestled in a valley surrounded by century-old live oak trees. There are 37 campsites, and they offer electric and water hook-ups. In addition, there are restroom and shower facilities for your convenience.

An on-site ball field and playgrounds, as well as numerous hiking trails, will allow you plenty of opportunities to get outside for some fresh air and sunshine. There are two small towns nearby, Potrero and Tecate, that offer necessities and some interesting attractions.

8. Lake Jennings

The RV campground at Lake Jennings has everything you need for outdoor fun. Scenic views of the lake and mountains are just the beginning; the park also offers 35 sites with full hook-ups, sparking clean shower and restroom facilities that never close, free Wi-Fi, and an on-site camping store and bait/tackle shop for your convenience.

The area has some of the state’s best freshwater fishing (channel catfish and rainbow trout are regularly stocked), and there are miles of hiking trails to explore. The kids (and kids at heart) will enjoy games such as ping pong, life-size Jenga, cornhole, and tetherball.

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.