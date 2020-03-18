Sponsored by SoftStartRV

As an RVer, you dream about those rugged campgrounds in national parks and forests. You yearn for the remote campgrounds of yesteryear during the heydey of Route 66 lore. As alluring as that may be, enjoying those places during their seasonal peak is often a trade-off between sweat and nostalgia. As is often the case, the power stalk at those campgrounds is also from yesteryear and only provides 30-amps. The more authentic the experience, the less likely you are to have the power you need to keep cool.

While most newer private campgrounds offer a 50-amp hookup, older and more traditional campgrounds often provide only 30-amps to power your rig. Additionally, those that do offer 50-amp connections tend to fill up first, leaving the 30-amp power to latecomers and last minute arrivals.

The majority of campers only need 30-amps for most functionality, leaning on that 50-amp burst to start up a second A/C unit, often a must to keep cool during the most popular travel seasons.

Perfect Soft Start Kit For A/C For Dry Campers

When boondocking or dry camping, a single small generator is all anyone really needs for full-featured camping. Unfortunately, most portable generators won’t start your RV’s air conditioner, making it tougher to enjoy those warm days.

RVers can now start and run their 15k or 13.5k air conditioner using SoftStartRV with their Honda generator. Now you can keep cool and focus on the fun, even in those free camping sites with no hookups.

SoftStartRV Air Conditioning Soft Start Kit Means A/C Freedom At Any 30-Amp Site

Now, you can take your motorhome, 5th-wheel, or travel trailer equipped with multiple air-conditioning units virtually anywhere and enjoy camping, hiking, canoeing, fishing, or just hanging around the campsite, knowing that when the day is done you can relax in the cool comfort of your rig, even on a 30-amp connection. No more hunting for the relatively few 50-amp sites at state parks.

SoftStartRV A/C soft start kits have made this possible. The SoftStartRV A/C soft start kit reduces startup power demand by up to 70%. Installing one for each A/C unit not only helps when plugged in, but it makes life easier for your generator too. Now, your motorhome, 5th-wheel, or travel trailer can take full advantage of both of the RV air conditioner units your rig came with.

Great Air Conditioner Soft Starter For Class A Rigs

SoftStartRV is for big rig owners too. Even when hooked up to 50-amps, SoftStartRV A/C soft starters for air conditioners reduce the need for your power management system to shed power from an induction cooktop, hairdryer, or any other high-draw device to start an additional air conditioning unit.

Motorhomes with three or even four A/C units benefit greatly by having an RV soft start installed for each A/C unit. That startup power savings is handy when boondocking or running the generator while driving.

Easy RV Soft Starter Installation

Installation of the SoftStartRV A/C soft start is a snap for any handy RVer. Installation instructions, a wiring diagram, video links, and great tech support are all available, as is a Bonus Install Kit. Not feeling up to it? SoftStartRV A/C soft starters are a breeze for any professional RV tech to install, typically in under 45 minutes per unit.

Great Air Conditioner Soft Starter Value

SoftStartRV A/C soft starters sell for $299 each, but there is a $50 off limited time offer with free shipping and discounts for multiple quantities. SoftStartRV is so sure you’ll love the difference that SoftStartRV A/C soft starters make for your camping experience, they offer a 90-day 100% full refund guarantee, and a 1-year warranty extendable to 2-years free, with online registration.

Enjoy modern camping to its fullest, no matter where you camp. Keep cool and order SoftStartRV A/C soft starters for your rig today. Order SoftStartRV A/C soft starters at https://www.softstartusa.com/rvlife