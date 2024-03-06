Bad Credit? No Problem: Texas Dealer Making RV Ownership Accessible

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Navigate RV Shopping with Ease, Regardless of Credit History

More than ever, the allure of RVing continues to pull at prospective RV buyers. There is nothing quite like spending the weekend in an RV. The change of scenery, the relaxing vibe, and a roaring campfire all come together to create those great memories. An RV helps keep you warm (or cool) and dry, without losing that rustic appeal of a weekend in the woods, at the lake, or your favorite fun RV park. One thing can put the brakes on your RV dream though…bad credit or low credit scores.

Fortunately a trusted solution exists. RV Depot has been helping RVers across the entire country with bad or marginal credit purchase high quality pre-owned RVs for over 30 years. They are also very successful in financing RVers that wish to go full-time. Based in Texas, RV Depot serves the entire nation to provide their services to customers across the United States, including delivering RVs directly to you.

What Is Considered Bad Credit?

Before we learn more about the success of RV Depot and how they can help, we need to understand some terminology. What is “bad credit”, or a “low credit score”. While credit scores are based on numbers, those acceptable tolerances can vary depending on the purchase. For an automobile for example, you may get into a car with credit scores in the 500’s. Unsecured loans, those loans without collateral, may require a score of 700 or more to even be considered.

Bad credit can occur due to late payments, debt collections, high credit utilization, identity theft and even just plain bad luck. A lot of bad credit is accrued during our youth, when our ambitions are high and our common sense, well…not quite so sensible. As our wisdom and our income increase, we should be able to enjoy increased credit scores too.

The Problem With Credit Scores

Credit scores are handy when trying to obtain “instant” credit, but they don’t tell the full story. Credit scores are based on your past, not your present. Bad credit scores reflect what you have done previously, not who you are now. Bad or low credit can put you in a loop you can’t get out of. Your new job and strong income might allow you to buy the RV of your dreams and thus build and improve your credit, but you can’t buy that RV because you have low credit scores. Bad credit will affect your buying decisions, and perhaps put your dreams on the shelf.

Other Financial Hurdles

Even with great credit, RVers in particular face a couple of financing hurdles. Most lenders don’t really like financing full-time RVers. Financing an RV for full-time living presents unique challenges and concerns for credit lenders, leading to a generally cautious or sometimes negative stance towards financing full-time RVers.

Full-time RVers are seen as higher-risk borrowers because of their potential for financial instability, lack of a fixed residence complicating credit and employment checks, and the accelerated depreciation of RVs from constant use. Insurance and registration complexities, alongside the challenges of proving stable income, especially for those self-employed or with non-traditional income sources, further heighten lender apprehensions.

RV Depot’s massive inventory means they have the perfect RV for you.

RV Depot Fills The Void Left By Other Lenders

For years, RVers have turned to RV Depot for solutions when credit status or a desire for full-time RVing has left them with few options. RV Depot is family-owned, and treats their customers like family, not just a number or credit score. RV Depot is not only your RV dealer, they are your bank as well! They finance your future, not your past.

RV Depot takes a common sense approach to financing…not just grabbing numbers from a book or website. They offer specific programs and services that are beneficial for buyers with bad credit. Unlike traditional RV dealers who might let you walk when they see your credit score, RV Depot thrives on the opportunity to actually help people. Their experience and special position in the marketplace means they can offer quicker approvals, and reasonable loan terms and lengths, saving you money.

Massive Inventory of High Quality Pre-Owned RVs

Ask any expert, and they’ll tell you to buy pre-owned. Whether it’s a car, truck, or in this case, an RV…getting someone else to take the depreciation hit is a win. RV Depot has a HUGE inventory of over 450 motorhomes, fifth wheels, and travel trailers to fit every RVer that walks in the door. With this many RVs on hand, you can expect to find a wide variety of floorplans, layouts, price ranges, and model years.

With a pre-owned RV and rough credit, you may have resigned yourself to not having any kind of warranty with your new home on wheels. That’s not the case with RV Depot, who provides a 6-month warranty with every RV financed in-house, giving you plenty of time to have that shake-down cruise and start living your RVing dream before any repair concerns crop up.

How to Buy an RV with Bad Credit Through RV Depot of Cleburne

Nowadays, all shopping starts with the internet. It’s a good idea to visit the RV Depot website to get a sense of what they are about, and maybe learn where Cleburne, Texas is, in case you’ll be picking up your RV instead of having it delivered. Don’t get too far in the weeds before you give them a call however.

You’ll want to discuss the process with a representative so they can understand your budget and needs. It’s important to give them a realistic expectation of the monthly payment you can afford too. With that in mind, they’ll look for RVs that will fit those criteria. If you like what you see, you’ll want to go through the quick credit approval process. If everything goes as planned, you can head down and enjoy some Texas hospitality, or arrange to have your RV delivered.

Start Living Your RV Life Today

They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes your opportunity to finally start enjoying the RVing lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Whether it’s weekends at state parks, or full-time living, working, and roadschooling, RV Depot offers you your best chance to make those dreams come true. Visit RVdepottx.com or give them a call at (817) 678-5133 and get started today.

Bad Credit RV Buying FAQ’s

1. What qualifies as bad credit for purchasing an RV?

– Bad credit is typically considered a credit score in the low 500s or below for RV purchases.

2. How does RV Depot assist individuals with bad credit?

– RV Depot offers financing solutions for buyers with bad or marginal credit, including those looking to live in their RV full-time.

3. Can I buy an RV to live in it full-time through RV Depot?

– Yes, RV Depot successfully finances RVers who wish to go full-time.

4. Why are credit scores important for purchasing an RV?

– Credit scores are used by lenders to assess risk; low scores can restrict financing options.

5. What challenges do full-time RVers face in financing?

– Full-time RVers often face skepticism from lenders due to financial instability and the depreciative nature of constant RV use.

6. How is RV Depot different from traditional RV dealers?

– RV Depot focuses on financing your future, not your past, offering programs for buyers with bad credit and providing a personal touch in the process.

7. What types of RVs does RV Depot offer?

– RV Depot has a large inventory of over 450 high-quality pre-owned motorhomes, fifth wheels, and travel trailers.

8. Does RV Depot offer warranties on pre-owned RVs?

– Yes, RV Depot provides a 6-month warranty with every RV financed in-house.

9. How do I start the process of buying an RV with bad credit through RV Depot?

– Visit RV Depot’s website, then discuss your budget and needs with a representative to begin the quick credit approval process.

10. Is delivery an option for RV purchases from RV Depot?

– Yes, RV Depot can deliver RVs directly to customers across the United States.