Visit Piney River RV Resort Near Nashville

If you plan to travel through Tennessee at some point, you’ll want to keep a list of worthwhile resorts to visit. Some are high-end, while others are more laid back.

If you want a good mix of the two, check out Piney River Resort. This park is located within striking distance of Nashville, so you can enjoy a peaceful campground that’s close to a big city.

Due to its thriving music scene, Nashville draws in crowds all year long. Sometimes it can be hard to find a good place to stay, so Piney River RV Resort on the outer edges of the city is a good place to keep in mind.

As the name suggests, the Piney River RV Resort is located on the banks of a scenic river. You can enjoy the natural setting, as well as the lush surroundings that the river creates. There are a lot of good qualities to mention about this resort, so let’s explore them below!

Overview

Piney River RV Resort is located at 6869 Piney River Road North, Bon Aqua, Tennessee, 37025. The Piney River runs right next to the campground, providing soothing background noise and a lovely place to relax. Fishing is a popular pastime in this area, so don’t forget to bring your gear if you stay here.

It’s a pretty small resort, with only 54 RV sites available. Because of its size, you can truly enjoy the setting without dealing with the hustle and bustle of a huge crowd. In addition, all the sites have full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (50-amp). This campground is open all year long, so you never need to worry about the off-season.

There are different site types you can choose from. Most are sorted by size, but there are also special sites that give you access to a pavilion and waterfront views. If you plan to host a large group or just want to camp in style, this is a great option.

The pricing as of February 2024 is as follows:

Small RV Site: $49 per night

Standard RV Site: $55 per night

Front-Row Premium RV Site: $65 per night

Super Premium RV Site: $69 per night

Pavilion Waterfront RV Site: $79 per night

Most of the sites are pull-through for easier parking, but the Standard site is a back-in. Each site has full hookups, as well as paved/gravel pads and fire pits. The most upscale sites have string lights and custom fire pits.

A few tiny houses are also available to rent here. There are four in all, and each one has a specific theme/decoration style. Guests can stay at The Farmhouse, Music City, The Light House, or The Magnolia. Each house is beautifully decorated and fully stocked with everything you need. They all cost $155, starting, per night.

Check out the Piney River RV Resort website for site availability and updated pricing here.

Amenities

Piney River RV Resort prides itself on being a great camping destination for families. Although it’s advertised as a resort, it’s more of an upscale campground. Don’t go looking for 5-star dining or a spa experience here. However, it does provide you with a peaceful and scenic place to spend your time.

There are plenty of amenities and activities that will keep your visit interesting. With the help of the hookups, you can use your RV bathroom to freshen up. However, this resort takes things a step further by providing bathrooms and showers for guests to use. Fire pits are located at almost every site, so you can enjoy some classic campfire cooking.

On occasion, the staff of the Piney River RV Resort will also host special events and cookouts for guests to enjoy. Check the event calendar to participate in some food, games, and fun for the whole family!

The river provides an opportunity for fishing, kayaking, or just relaxing next to the flowing water. Bring a book and some river toys, and you and your kids can pass a fun day here! There are also lots of hiking and biking trails in the area. It’s a perfect setup for nature lovers because there are few distractions.

Pets are welcome at every type of RV site, so bring your cats and dogs along for the fun! They’ll love running in the open spaces, splashing in the river, and exploring the nature trails with you.

Nearby Activities/Attractions

Although the resort itself is fairly simple, the location is one of the greatest parts of staying here. With Nashville being just 45 minutes away, you have access to all the shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences you could ever want. Smaller towns like Dickson, Centerville, and Franklin are closer and will provide everything you need during your stay.

Some of the best attractions in the area include Johnny Cash’s farm, rentals and river excursions on the Piney River, the Montgomery Bell State Park Golf Course, and historic Civil War battlefields.

Plus, if you spend a bit of time in Nashville, you’ll be able to locate tons of great concerts and live music performances. It’s not called “Music City” for nothing! Discover new artists or watch performances from old favorites.

There are also tons of great options for food and drinks in this area. Concert crowds are always hungry, so the foodie scene is amazing! Some great options in Nashville include:

If you want to eat a little bit closer to home, check out local favorites like:

There’s no reason to go hungry when you set up camp at the Piney River RV Resort. Just take a little trip into town and load up on some delicious food!

Reviews

The reviews for this resort have been trending upward as of late. It currently has a 8.4/10 rating on the RV LIFE Campgrounds. The majority of the reviews fall in the Good–Excellent range, but there were a few people who had complaints about this park as well.

Those who left positive reviews remarked upon the peaceful setting, great Wi-Fi connection, and good central location. Guests also complimented the friendly staff, the clean facilities, and the laid-back atmosphere.

In general, this is a good park that continues on the path to improvement. It’s got great bones and the potential to become a beloved family destination. If you’re okay with a more simplistic camping experience, this is a great place to relax and connect with nature.