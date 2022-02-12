Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

WhereSafe Wi-Fi GPS Is An RV Hotspot And GPS Tracker All-In-One

WhereSafe GPS now offers an all-new real-time GPS tracking modem that is also a powerful Wi-Fi RV hotspot. This new RV hotspot/GPS tracking combo is available for all types of travel trailers, fifth wheels, motorhomes, and camper vans.

To complement the new hardware, WhereSafe is also offering its own North American high-speed internet cellular data plans. The new WhereSafe Wi-Fi GPS tracker and DataToGo Plans are the latest addition to the wide variety of GPS tracking options that WhereSafe offers.

“Feedback that we have had from our North American client base, both consumers and businesses, is that during the pandemic there has been an increase in demand for cellular data and Wi-Fi away from the city, in remote locations, which has always been a draw for our GPS services. It is a natural fit for us, given that we already sell data for our GPS trackers.” Conrad Galambos, President, WhereSafe GPS.

How does the Wi-Fi GPS tracker work?

The Wi-Fi GPS tracker provides all of the existing WhereSafe real-time GPS tracking functionality to help you know exactly where your RV is, and it features a Wi-Fi RV hotspot to handle your mobile internet needs while on the road in your RV.

The hardware features a simple three-wire installation that requires a 12V power source. This GPS WiFi hotspot is weather rated at IP65 with an operating temperature of -4 to +158 F (-20 C to +70 C). The frequency range on the Wi-Fi is 2.4GHz.

The Wi-Fi GPS tracker can receive and transmit data on 4G, 3G, and 2G mobile networks. This flexibility is critical for RVers who travel to different parts of North America, as cellular networks may vary from region to region. Typically, strong 4G connectivity is available in most larger cities, while many popular RV destinations tend to be more distant from urban areas where older antennas are still in operation.

How do DataToGo RV Hotspot Plans work?

Once the RVer receives the Wi-Fi GPS tracker / RV hotspot, they will select a WhereSafe GPS subscription service and a DataToGo cellular data plan. The data plans can be purchased for use in the new Wi-Fi tracker or separately for use in any compatible, unlocked cellular Wi-Fi device.

Customers should consider what their Wi-Fi usage will be before selecting a plan. WhereSafe monthly DataToGo plans are offered with no contracts and never have any extra roaming or overage fees. DataToGo plans are billed monthly and will auto renew on a 30-day cycle unless canceled.

WhereSafe keeps their customers informed by email or SMS (text) when 90% of a DataToGo monthly plan has been used. Plans can be changed at any time to suit individual needs.

How WhereSafe GPS service plans work (and protect your RV)

There are three types of GPS service plans from WhereSafe: monthly, yearly, and seasonal. All plans are no contract. Yearly plans offer over a 20% savings compared to monthly plans, and seasonal plans offer 8-months of real-time GPS tracking with 4 months of suspended service.

Monthly GPS service plans are ideal for weekend warriors, and yearly plans are suited for full time RVers, while seasonal plans are for customers who only travel three of the four seasons.

WhereSafe’s simple-to-use mobile app is available for free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. You can activate your WhereSafe device from within the app. WhereSafe plans begin upon the date of activation.

Built-In Alerts

All WhereSafe plans come with built-in alerts and notifications that can be sent directly to your email or texted to the phone number associated with the account. GPS notifications are sent for device movement, which can be customized to notify you all day or during specific times you are not with the RV.

Geofences can be used to triggers notifications for entry and exits to specific locations (e.g., a driveway, storage facility, or a campsite). Users can also be instantly notified for speeding, device tampering, or low battery.

Conclusion

If you are an RVer and are in the market for a GPS tracker or RV hotspot, consider this combination unit from WhereSafe. Fewer devices means less power and fewer things to keep track of. RVers that already have an RV hotspot might consider this combination device for the GPS tracker and as a Wi-Fi backup for those just-in-case moments. Visit WhereSafe.com for more information.

